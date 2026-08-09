Hot right now: The best new restaurants to try in Brussels this summer

Brussels boasts an abundance of establishments to eat and drink, catering to all tastes. And with new addresses popping up all the time, it can be hard to keep track.

The Brussels Times has therefore curated a list of all the new hotspots to try, ranging from cheap and cheerful street food to classy restaurants for special occasions. Find all our picks below!

Street food

Travolta - Ixelles

New York-style pizza-by-the-slice is taking Brussels by storm, and with the arrival of Travolta in Flagey at the end of June, it's easy to see why. Founder Tarik Briki, the mastermind behind Breton crêperie Shiri, teamed up with Johny Anglini, ranked 32nd among Europe's best pizza chefs, for this new project – and it's already become the talk of the town.

Inspired by both Naples and New York, the mini pizzas are unique in their style, with soft, fluffy bases and topped with creamy stracciatella and crispy pepperoni. Travolta is open seven days a week, 18:00 til late. Prices start from just €6.50, and halal and vegetarian options are also available.

Address: Rue du Nid 1, 1050 Ixelles. Find more information here.

Seoul South Station - Ixelles

This fun and vibrant Korean chain opened its latest shop in Bailli at the end of May, its second in Brussels and fifth in Belgium after Leuven, Ghent and Bruges.

With its signature crispy fried chicken, immersive street decor, complete with neon, retro arcade games and Korean vending machines, you'll feel like you're stepping into Seoul as soon as you're through the door.

Address: Rue du Bailli 104, 1050 Ixelles. Find more information here.

Munch - Saint-Gilles

Having opened its doors in March, this joint offers a range of authentic Asian street food, including wontons, wings, bánh bao and rou jia mo (literally "meat in a bun"). The crisp Chinese burger is hard to come by elsewhere in Belgium. It's slow-cooked, loaded with hoisin, and comes in three flavours: pork, duck and mushroom.

The con heo is also a favourite among locals: grilled pork collar, soft egg, crab quiche, pickled veg, crispy shallots and white rice – and not to be missed!

Address: Rue de Savoie 13, 1060 Saint-Gilles. Find more information here.

Alley Mian - City centre

Located in the heart of the city centre, this Chinese noodle spot opened in December and offers succulent fresh noodles hand-pulled right before your eyes. Created by the team behind Ixelles' cosy Sichuan restaurant Car Bon, it was awarded a Michelin 'Bib Gourmand' in May for its exceptional quality and good value for money.

Steaming bowls of broth and handmade noodles are the star of the show here, with lashings of crispy chilli oil, spring onions, and melt-in-the-mouth beef shank. The lacquered roast duck rou jia mo and spicy dumplings are also worth a try.

Address: Rue de l'Écuyer 45, 1000 City of Brussels. Find more information here.

Wantan - City centre

If you're craving Chinese dumplings, you'll find them in all shapes and flavours at this hidden gem in the heart of Brussels, where a brother and sister have turned their passion for their favourite childhood dishes and their love of sharing into a business.

All the ingredients are selected with the utmost care; the dumplings are handmade, fresh as can be and prepared to order. The dumplings come in soups, steamed and fried, with prawn, chicken, pork, vegetarian and mixed fillings, a variety of sauces and delicious sides. You'll leave with a full heart and stomach.

Address: Rue des Halles 11, 1000 City of Brussels. Find more information here.

Bistrots and brasseries

Le Guépard - Ixelles

Over on Place du Châtelain, Le Guépard is the new brasserie on the block, and it has already perfected the winning formula of simple, high-quality, homemade food and a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Hearty Belgian classics are in the spotlight here, including shrimp croquettes, vol-au-vent, and Flemish carbonnade, all enjoyed either in the modern interior or on the lively terrace.

Open seven days a week from noon to midnight, this spot is ideal for any occasion, and the best way to round off the summer months.

Address: Rue de l'Aqueduc 76, 1050 Ixelles. Find more information here.

Môme - Ixelles

Young duo Emma Wayet and Raffi Vranckx created this warm, thoughtful bistro with excellent-value lunch menus late last year. At first glance, Môme feels like a classic neighbourhood bistro, with its gingham tablecloths, 70s atmosphere, and limited chalkboard menu. But the food itself is inspired.

The menu changes according to the seasons, featuring high-quality ingredients and local produce. Chef Raffi's sous-chef François has lived in Korea and Barcelona, and these global influences are also reflected in the exquisite dishes.

Address: Rue Veydt 41, 1050 Ixelles. Find more information here.

Special occasions

Osteria Guitare - Saint-Gilles

Osteria Guitare offers a brand-new culinary concept, serving up a fusion of Italian osteria cuisine with stand-up comedy and live music on the first Saturday of each month. While tucking into a hearty plate of pasta, you can also gaze at works by local artists, with new photography, paintings and illustrations adorning the walls every other month.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Roman chef and owner Alberto Piromallo, who settled in Brussels and fell in love with Saint-Gilles. Don't leave without trying his mouthwatering pasta alla chitarra.

Address: Rue de l'Hôtel des Monnaies 63, 1060 Saint-Gilles. Find more information here.

Cosmos Restaurant - Ixelles

Chef Kevin Perlot of Vertige opened Cosmos in March – and it is undoubtedly the best new spot to spoil a loved one. Vegetables and seafood are at the heart of Perlot's new fine-dining project, and the dishes reflect "the rhythm of the seasons". Meat is on the menu too, but more as an optional add-on.

Given the high-quality produce, culinary expertise and incredible attention to detail, Cosmos is still reasonably priced: the five-course tasting menu is listed at €80, with three-course lunches costing €49.

Address: Rue du Trône 65, 1050 Ixelles. Find more information here.

Ralph - Ixelles

Inspired by the markets, grills, and seaside kitchens of the Mediterranean, Ralph is a modern, no-frills steakhouse. It's rooted in tradition: cooking with flame and letting ingredients speak for themselves.

The grilled meat, vegetables and seafood are at the heart of the menu, elevated by fresh, zingy salads, various dips, comforting sides and proper Belgian fries. The wine list follows the same philosophy as the food: Mediterranean at heart, with bottles from coastal regions, volcanic soils, and sunny hillsides.

Address: Rue du Châtelain 10, 1050 Ixelles. Find more information here.

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