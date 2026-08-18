EU eager to better spot and detect unidentified flying objects

ESA’s New Norcia deep space antenna Chasing Chandrayaan and the super blue moon on 30 August. Credit: the European Space Agency

The European Commission has made it clear that it has been monitoring unidentified flying objects for some time and is looking for ways to improve its ability to detect them, according to documents seen by Euronews.

Formally known as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), sightings have been on the Commission's radar since at least 2023. In one letter obtained by Euronews, its defence department acknowledged that improving technology was making it easier to spot and identify UAPs.

The exchange came after two Malaysian amateur astronomers, a father and son, contacted Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in 2022, sending 37 images of what they claimed were unexplained objects spotted over the Malaysian sky.

While the Commission responded that it had no mandate to investigate sightings over Malaysia, the EU executive reportedly said it would propose increasing Member States' abilities to detect objects around Earth, to better identify UAPs as well as potentially dangerous space debris.

According to Euronews, identifying UAPs has traditionally received little attention in the bloc, particularly compared with the United States, where UAPs have been discussed in Congress and investigated by the Pentagon.

Aviation safety issue

In the EU, France remains the only country with a dedicated, publicly funded body investigating the phenomenon. Its Groupe d'Études et d'Informations sur les Phénomènes Aérospatiaux Non-identifiés (Unidentified Aerospace Phenomena Research and Information Group, GEIPAN) has analysed more than 3,300 cases since 1977, including 106 that remain unexplained after investigation.

Now, German MEP Fabio De Masi has repeatedly called on the EU to introduce a standardised European system for pilots to report UAP sightings. Pilots have also argued that a lack of a dedicated reporting system makes it difficult to collect reliable data and assess potential risks.

The EU's aviation safety agency (EASA) told Euronews that pilots can already report anything they consider a potential safety risk. It said there was currently no evidence that UAP reports represented a "systemic aviation safety issue" requiring additional measures.

Despite signs that Brussels has taken an interest in the phenomenon, the Commission insists responsibility ultimately lies with individual EU countries, which handle them according to national security and defence priorities.

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