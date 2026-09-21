18-year-old shot twice in the back while riding moped in east Flanders

Credit: Jasper Jacobs/Belga

Police and prosecutors are investigating a shooting in Lebbeke, East Flanders, after an 18-year-old was struck twice in the back while riding his moped home on Sunday night.

The teenager told investigators he was travelling home around 23:30 when someone blocked his path.

"The young man managed to avoid the individual, but says he was struck in the back immediately afterwards," said East Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Lisa De Wilde.

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The victim was hit twice and taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Local residents reported hearing gunshots, while police officers who attended the scene also heard shots in the area, prosecutors said.

It remains unclear what type of weapon was used, including whether the shots were fired from an air gun.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The East Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office and the Buggenhout-Lebbeke local police are searching for a suspect.