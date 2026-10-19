Brussels transport police unit makes 110 arrests since start of 2026

The logo of police zone Brussels West. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A specialised public transport security unit in the Brussels-West police zone has made 110 arrests since the beginning of 2026, police announced on Monday.

The TECOV unit operates across five Brussels municipalities: Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, Koekelberg, Jette, Ganshoren and Berchem-Sainte-Agathe.

The 110 arrests resulted in suspects being referred to the Brussels prosecutor's office. They led to 72 arrest warrants and nine fast-track summonses before the criminal court.

Their operations included 61 cases of drug dealing caught in the act and 13 arrest orders targeting people who had escaped custody or were avoiding serving their sentences.

They also seized 37.8 kilograms of cannabis, 3.8 kilograms of cocaine, 15 kilograms of heroin, 385 grams of synthetic drugs, €93,000 in cash and nine weapons.

The team consists of seven plain-clothes officers who specialise in catching suspects in the act.

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"Our expertise has developed over the years through the many hours spent on foot and in direct contact with the public," said Chief Inspector Nicolas Cosse to Belga, who has led the unit for nearly ten years.

Officers receive specialised training in tackling pickpocketing and conducting surveillance.

The unit operates across seven metro stations, four railway stations and the entire surface public transport network within the police zone. Its officers are supported daily by intervention and neighbourhood policing teams.

The service also refers some individuals to safer drug consumption facilities or support organisations.

"Our primary mission remains catching offenders in the act within our police zone," Cosse said, highlighting drug-related offences and crime hotspots around public transport, including Ribaucourt.

Across the Brussels-West police zone, which covers five municipalities, a wider anti-drug operation resulted in 270 judicial arrests during the first six months of 2026.