Thomas Cook: unions ‘happy’ the buyer is not an investment fund

Union representatives reacted positively to the announcement that 62 Belgian Thomas Cook agencies have been bought by the Spanish group Wamos.

Some 195 workers will keep their jobs, which is “better than expected”, Els De Coster commented on behalf of the liberal union CGSLB. “I didn’t expect there to be a rush for a part of the tour operator’s business either.”

The insolvency administrators have admitted the choice of the Spanish group was motivated by its promise to keep part of the workforce. De Coster welcomed the fact there was no investment fund involved, but rather an actor in the tourist industry with knowledge of the sector.

Related News

The unions also obtained the promise that staff will continue to benefit from their length of service with Thomas Cook Belgium.

Patrick Van Holderbeke (CSC-ACV) emphasises that the deal is a good one, even if the situation is still difficult for workers who, in spite of all, will find themselves without a job.

A preliminary meeting between unions and management of the new firm will take place on Friday.

The Brussels Times