 
Coronavirus: Brussels launches website and poster campaign
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Brussels launches website and poster campaign...
Coronavirus outbreak is a global pandemic, WHO says...
Coronavirus: Doctors need paid for telephone consultations...
Travellers stranded by Thomas Cook begin to be...
‘Up to 70% of Germans’ will get coronavirus,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Brussels launches website and poster campaign
    Coronavirus outbreak is a global pandemic, WHO says
    Coronavirus: Doctors need paid for telephone consultations
    Travellers stranded by Thomas Cook begin to be reimbursed
    ‘Up to 70% of Germans’ will get coronavirus, says Merkel
    Coronavirus: A quarter of all flights at Brussels Airport cancelled
    Flanders gets a better credit rating than Belgium
    Switzerland reduces train service to Italy after fourth fatality
    How is SNCB fighting coronavirus?
    Coronavirus: 2 more deaths confirmed in Belgium
    Man attacked, accused of causing coronavirus in Belgium
    21 new professions in high demand include welder and pastry chef
    Revenge porn faces five years in prison and fine of €15,000 under new law
    ‘Unnoticed’ coronavirus cases confirmed at the Dutch/Belgian border
    KU Leuven begins online classes ‘as much as possible’
    Wallonia bans nursing home visits, Flanders doesn’t 
    What we know about the first coronavirus death in Belgium
    Four people quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Zeebrugge
    EU comes up with €25 billion in aid for companies during Covid crisis
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 314 confirmed cases
    View more

    Coronavirus: Brussels launches website and poster campaign

    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Brussels-Capital Region launched a bilingual website providing the latest information on the new coronavirus (Covid-19) and the dedicated call centre’s telephone number.

    The website, www.coronavirus.brussels, enables Brussels inhabitants to get official information about the virus, as the platform shows the latest news on the subject and gives details of the health measures to be taken, as well as any specific arrangements made by the Brussels authorities.

    The website also provides useful phone numbers for people who have additional questions, and a link to the official website to find the nearest general practitioner in Brussels.

    To raise awareness among the people of roughly 184 different nationalities in the capital, the website includes posters with information on how to best protect yourself against the virus, which will also be put up in the city, in 10 different languages (French, Dutch, German, English, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Romanian, Turkish and Classical Arabic).

    The information posters will also be shared on the Region’s social media accounts.

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, the City of Brussels started conversations with the operators of the dozens of events concerned by the measure banning indoor events of more than 1,000 people, decided at a Regional Security Council meeting on Tuesday. The city is getting ready for a weekend when events like, among others, Museum Night Fever and Brussels Art Nouveau & Art Deco (BANAD) will be held.

    Mayor Philippe Close’s office has stated that a solution will be found for each event with, in certain cases, the possibility of postponements. The Brussels Design Market, set for March 14 and 15 at Tour & Taxis, has already been rescheduled for June.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job