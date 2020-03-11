Coronavirus: Brussels launches website and poster campaign...

The Brussels-Capital Region launched a bilingual website providing the latest information on the new coronavirus (Covid-19) and the dedicated call centre’s telephone number.

The website, www.coronavirus.brussels, enables Brussels inhabitants to get official information about the virus, as the platform shows the latest news on the subject and gives details of the health measures to be taken, as well as any specific arrangements made by the Brussels authorities.

The website also provides useful phone numbers for people who have additional questions, and a link to the official website to find the nearest general practitioner in Brussels.

To raise awareness among the people of roughly 184 different nationalities in the capital, the website includes posters with information on how to best protect yourself against the virus, which will also be put up in the city, in 10 different languages (French, Dutch, German, English, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Romanian, Turkish and Classical Arabic).

The information posters will also be shared on the Region’s social media accounts.

Additionally, the City of Brussels started conversations with the operators of the dozens of events concerned by the measure banning indoor events of more than 1,000 people, decided at a Regional Security Council meeting on Tuesday. The city is getting ready for a weekend when events like, among others, Museum Night Fever and Brussels Art Nouveau & Art Deco (BANAD) will be held.

Mayor Philippe Close’s office has stated that a solution will be found for each event with, in certain cases, the possibility of postponements. The Brussels Design Market, set for March 14 and 15 at Tour & Taxis, has already been rescheduled for June.

