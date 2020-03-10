 
Brussels cancels all concerts with over 1,000 people
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
    Brussels cancels all concerts with over 1,000 people

    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Concerts in Brussels attended by more than 1,000 people will be banned from Wednesday 11 March to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    The decision of the Regional Security Council of Brussels, which brings together the mayors of Brussels’ 19 municipalities, follows the Belgian government’s recommendation to cancel all indoor events with more than 1,000 people announced earlier on Tuesday.

    “The objective is to level the number of infections with these measures,” said Brussels’ Minister-President Minister Rudi Vervoort at a press conference. “In this way, we enable hospitals and front-line services to cope with the shock of the epidemic,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    Venues such as the Ancienne Belgique (AB), Palais 12, Forest National, the Salle de la Madeleine and the Cirque Royal will have to cancel concerts that exceed 1,000 attendees. What will happen to tickets already paid will depend on the different concert organisers.

    The same measure will also apply to other indoor events, such as sports competitions or trade fairs, with more than 1,000 visitors.

    The ban applies until 31 March.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

