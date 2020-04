Belgium’s banks have decided to increase the limits for payments by contactless card and without Pin code, as part of the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), announced Febelfin on Monday.

In concrete terms, the transaction limit for payments by contactless card and without a PIN code in Belgium is being raised from €25 to €50 per transaction. Consumers will only have to enter a pin when they pay more than €50.

In the case of successive contactless payments without a Pin code, the cumulative limit will be increased to €100.

“From 14 April, the payment terminals currently in operation – under the current containment measures – will be gradually adapted to the new limits,” Febelfin states in a press release.

Electronic, and if possible contactless, payments are being promoted as a means to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

