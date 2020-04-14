Illegal stocks of mouth masks and sanitising gel confiscated in Brussels
Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Large quantities of mouth masks and hand sanitisers were seized from a shop that was selling them unauthorised and donated to a Brussels hospital. Credit: @zpz_polbru/Twitter
Brussels police confiscated over a hundred mouth mask and scores of hand sanitiser bottles from a shop in Brussels who was selling them illegally.
Brussels’ prosecutor office said that police found 150 mouth masks and 84 bottles of sanitising gel for sale in a food store whose owner said he was unaware that he was not authorised to sell them.
Amid serious shortages of protective medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic, Belgian authorities said only pharmacies were authorised to sell mouth masks, hand sanitisers and other types of supplies.