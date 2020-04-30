Lockdown: Brussels start-up rents office furniture to teleworkers...

The company offers, among other things, beds, chairs, sofas and tables for at least three months. In its ‘Home Office’ section, Giotto offers a desk, two types of office chairs and a desk lamp in several colours.
The start-up partners with manufacturing companies that have sustainable production systems to produce design furniture, the company states on its website.
People who only need furniture for a shorter period often choose low-quality furniture, which is then dumped afterwards when it is no longer needed, according to Laurence Odeurs of Giotto. “But if you no longer use a piece of furniture, it can often still be used by someone else,” she added.
When clients no longer need the furniture they rented, it is inspected and sanitised, and repaired or refinished if necessary, to make it available for new people.
The company operates in the 19 Brussels municipalities.