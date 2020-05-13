 
Brussels public transport disrupted for third day in a row
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020
Coronavirus: 82 new deaths, 70 hospital admissions in...
A second lockdown would be ‘a bloodbath’ warns...
Brussels hairdressers eager to reopen...
Austria and Germany to reopen border on 15...
Brussels public transport disrupted for third day in...
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels public transport company STIB confirmed that its services have been disrupted for the third day in a row on Wednesday.

    Since Monday morning, some STIB staff members have been striking because insufficient protective measures have been taken to protect them against the coronavirus, according to them.

    However, services are disrupted less than during the past two days.

    The metros are running as planned, trams are running at a lower frequency and STIB’s bus service is disrupted as well.

    At 10:15 AM, STIB announced that tram line 7 is no longer running.

    All buses, except lines 13, 17, 36, 37, 38, 69, 77 and 98 are running.

    Last week, STIB spokesperson An Van Hamme told The Brussels Times that the company aimed to resume up to 90% of its usual metro services, and 85% of its trams and buses. The company hopes to be back at full capacity from 18 May.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

