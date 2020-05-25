 
Two arrested after violence against police caught on video
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 May, 2020
Latest News:
Cheat-sheet: What changed on 25 May?...
Two arrested after violence against police caught on...
Japanese investors encouraged by containment progress...
Coronavirus: Flemish town organises marriages in open air...
Coronavirus: 250 new infections, 27 hospital admissions in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 25 May 2020
    Cheat-sheet: What changed on 25 May?
    Two arrested after violence against police caught on video
    Japanese investors encouraged by containment progress
    Coronavirus: Flemish town organises marriages in open air
    Coronavirus: 250 new infections, 27 hospital admissions in Belgium
    New liberal party president says no to Vlaams Belang
    Employers’ organisation calls for working at night
    Flemish far-right MP caught red-handed at lockdown party
    Dendermonde celebrates ten-yearly festival regardless
    Coronavirus: Italy to test 150,000 people from Monday
    Lufthansa plans more flights from June
    Coronavirus: Global death toll tops 342,000
    Calm Ascension weekend on the Belgian Coast
    Recovery fund: Choice between solidarity and frugality
    Coronavirus: Non-food businesses report losses of up to 70%
    Belgium’s Prime Minister welcomed at two hospitals after dropping contested measures
    Belgium’s cafés could reopen ‘before 8 June’ says minister
    Coronavirus: Premier League reports two positive cases
    Greece resumes travel from the mainland to islands
    Director of Wuhan lab denies responsibility for coronavirus pandemic
    View more

    Two arrested after violence against police caught on video

    Monday, 25 May 2020
    A screengrab from the video. Credit: SLFP/Twitter

    Two men have been arrested as prosecutors continue to investigate a filmed incident in which two police officers were beaten as they carried out an arrest in Brussels.

    Both men are among those involved in a violent scuffle between passers-by and police during which several people can be seen hitting two officers holding a man to the ground during an arrest in Anderlecht on Wednesday.

    Taken into custody after the brawl, the first detainee saw his arrest upheld by a judge on Friday and is the man who can be seen under police hold as several others attempt to free him.

    Related News:

     

    Authorities said he was arrested because he attempted to carry out a theft using a knife as a weapon and said he was known to police for possession of drugs and weapons, theft, vandalism and offences related to his residence status in Belgium, Bruzz reports.

    On Saturday, Brussels prosecutors said that a second man involved in the incident had also been arrested. They did not disclose the man’s role in the scuffle but said that he was already known to police services for “acts of rebellion in a gang.”

    Footage of the incident, shared last Thursday, has circulated widely online since it was posted on social media by the VSOA/SLFP police union, who said they shared the footage to bring attention to a situation which “cannot continue.”

    The event, which is being investigated by prosecutors as an incident of violence against police, drew a pledge from Belgium’s interior minister to send reinforcements to the Midi police zone, addressing recurrent warnings that the unit was seriously understaffed.

    The footage was released by the union as the Midi police zone faces a manslaughter investigation after a teenager died during a police chase sparked by a check for compliance with the coronavirus lockdown.

    A reconstruction of the scene of the fatal incident by De Morgen uncovered a series of inconsistencies in police’s account of the event, including claims that officers attempted to pressure a witness into altering his testimony.

    The arrest on Wednesday is the latest of a series of incidents which have sent tensions soaring between the Midi police and residents of the municipalities under their competency (Saint-Gilles, Anderlecht and Forest).

    The death of the 19-year-old in the fatal police chase in April brought on claims by residents that police were disproportionately targeting them when enforcing lockdown regulations.

    At the same time, the VSOA/SLPF union claimed that the municipalities were under the grip of youth gangs.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job