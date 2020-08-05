Brussels Airlines reduces maximum weight for carry-on luggage...

“Passengers will be able to enjoy more options and flexibility for their tickets.”
Overall, the revisions will make Brussels Airlines’ rates more similar to those of parent company Lufthansa.
In addition to the Belgian flight company, both Austrian Airlines and Swiss International Airlines will be adjusting their pricing to Lufthansa, which should ultimately offer customers “a more consistent travel experience”.
On 21 July, Brussels Airlines received a €290 million loan from the Belgian government, on the condition that it would take measures to secure the company’s future.
The loan came after it became apparent that the airline was struggling financially during the pandemic, as it was forced to postpone its plans of expanding the flights offer starting August.