   
Up to 10 degrees warmer in Brussels than on countryside at night
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 10 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium enters ‘crucial week’ to prevent new coronavirus...
Belgian police will refuse access to beach to...
Sniffer dogs could be used to detect people...
Up to 10 degrees warmer in Brussels than...
Different types of coronavirus tests: what, when and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 10 August 2020
    Belgium enters ‘crucial week’ to prevent new coronavirus lockdown
    Belgian police will refuse access to beach to people of ‘certain profile’
    Sniffer dogs could be used to detect people infected with coronavirus
    Up to 10 degrees warmer in Brussels than on countryside at night
    Different types of coronavirus tests: what, when and how?
    Walloon town issues €100 corona-cheques to citizens
    1 in 4 Belgian children at risk of falling below the poverty line
    Belgians no longer allowed to travel to Finland
    Richard Branson’s space-plane design unveiled, ‘astronaut experience’ to cost $250,000
    Belgium in Brief: Exponential Growth Seems to Have Stopped
    How to (not) wear a face mask during the heatwave
    Seven Brussels municipalities have reached new-case alarm threshold
    Belgium mulls limiting beach trips to ensure social distancing
    Demonstration planned this Sunday in Brussels against coronavirus measures  
    Exponential growth of new infections ‘seems to have stopped’ in Belgium
    More than 290 billion euros in Belgian savings accounts
    Three Brussels residents brought to court after massive fight on Belgian coast
    Belgian average rises to 580 new coronavirus infections per day
    Animal rights organisation starts legal action against woman who locked dog in car
    Intensive farming increases risk of pandemic spread
    View more
    Share article:

    Up to 10 degrees warmer in Brussels than on countryside at night

    Monday, 10 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    At night, temperatures in Brussels are approximately 10 degrees higher than in the countryside, according to measurements by VLINDER, a research project of the University of Ghent, that maps local temperature differences.

    In the night from Thursday to Friday, it was over 26 degrees in the City of Brussels at 01:20 AM. In the municipality of Asse, out of Brussels, it had already cooled down to 16 degrees.

    “That is the biggest difference we have measured so far, but night-time temperature differences of six to seven degrees between the city and the countryside are very normal during a heatwave,” Steven Caluwaerts, project manager for VLINDER at UGent, told Bruzz.

    Measurement points have also been installed in and around the cities of Ghent, Antwerp, Hasselt and Mechelen, among others, but the temperature difference between city and countryside is greatest in Brussels.

    “That is not surprising: Brussels is the largest city, a lot of it is paved, it has a lot of high-rise buildings and has no flowing river or another large water surface,” said Caluwaerts.

    “Stone and concrete are materials that absorb a great deal of heat; at night, buildings cool down again by emitting heat radiation. However, this radiation is very difficult to escape in an urban environment and is partly reabsorbed by other buildings. This keeps the temperature in the city high,” said Caluwaerts.

    The second Brussels measuring point at the Parc de Bruxelles proves that greenery, like water, can provide cooling. Temperatures at night are invariably lower during a heatwave.

    Related News:

     

    During the day, temperature differences between the city and the countryside are limited. It can even be cooler in the city, as there is often more shade, but the city does not cool down as much.

    “Those high night-time minima play a role in the total heat load you experience during a heatwave,” said Caluwaerts. “We measure the highest heat values during the day, but the heat in Brussels is also partly maintained at night, making it more difficult for Brussels residents to recover,” he added.

    This poses additional health risks, which policymakers should be aware of, according to Caluwaerts.

    “It is up to local governments not to make heat spots in cities even bigger than they already are. Softening the city, for example, is always better than hardening it. The effect may have nothing to do with global warming, but now that we have to endure more and more heatwaves, that effect is becoming more and more relevant,” said Caluwaerts.

    Inhabitants of Brussels should open their windows between 6:00 AM and 8:00 AM, which is better than in the evening.

    “That is when it is coolest outside. If you know that it was still 26 degrees in the city on the night from Friday to Saturday at 1:30 AM, it is probably cooler inside than outside at that time.”

    The real-time temperature measurements of the VLINDER project can be viewed here.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times