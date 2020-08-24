   
Coronavirus: drones fly over Brussels food market to ‘better identify’ offenders
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: drones fly over Brussels food market to...
Three explosions in Antwerp may be related to...
Marc Van Ranst threatened in Mechelen station...
Belgium’s ‘forgotten’ nightclub scene will demonstrate against coronavirus...
Covid-19: new infections continue to fall, Brussels numbers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Coronavirus: drones fly over Brussels food market to ‘better identify’ offenders
    Three explosions in Antwerp may be related to drug gang conflict
    Marc Van Ranst threatened in Mechelen station
    Belgium’s ‘forgotten’ nightclub scene will demonstrate against coronavirus measures
    Covid-19: new infections continue to fall, Brussels numbers stabilise
    Coronavirus: new shopping rules apply from Monday
    EU auditors launch audit of countries under surveillance after previous financial crisis
    Irish EU Commissioner asked to ‘consider his position’ over corona blunder
    Antwerp Covid-19 ‘testing village’ registers record number of tests
    Coronavirus: over 23.2 million confirmed infections worldwide
    Cross-border couples protest ‘old-fashioned’ new rules in Brussels
    UEFA considers keeping single-leg format for future competitions
    CD&V’s role in federal government will depend on clear conditions
    ‘Stood still for 15 hours’: Austria’s strict border controls cause traffic chaos 
    Trump is ‘cruel’, ‘a liar’ and ‘has no principles’, sister says
    Closing down sale: one Brantano store closed by police as chaos reigns
    American conspiracy theory gets support in elections
    Lifeless body of 13-year-old boy found on beach in France
    Man with Parkinson’s walks through Belgium in support of research
    Minimising Brussels’ Covid-19 cases is ‘dangerous strategy,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: drones fly over Brussels food market to ‘better identify’ offenders

    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Illustration picture. © BELGA/ERIC LALMAND

    The Brussels-Midi police zone will deploy two drones in one of Brussels’ busiest food markets, which they said would allow them to better enforce coronavirus regulations.

    The police said they will use the drones to check whether all visitors to the market were wearing a face mask and respecting social distancing guidelines in the Marché des Abattoirs, in the municipality of Anderlecht.

    “Together with the police, we thought that it would be useful to have a bird’s-eye view of the site, in order to keep an eye on affluence and make sure there isn’t any crowding,” Anderlecht Mayor Fabrice Cumps told BX1.

    Related News:

     

    With merchants rolling out their stands stocked up with fresh food and produce over 10 hectares both indoors and outdoors, the market is one of the largest opened to the public in Brussels, drawing crowds from across the city to the southern municipality.

    Under recent coronavirus regulations, local authorities have capped the maximum number of people allowed in at the same time to 3,200.

    The drones were obtained by local authorities in an effort to support the work of the 14 police officers currently deployed on-site to enforce coronavirus rules.

    “With the drones, the goal is to be able to intervene quickly if a problematic situation is detected,” said Denis van den Bril, a federal police inspector. “The largest of the two drones has a 30x optical zoom lens, which we can deploy to better identify people.”

    “It allows us to precisely identify the people who are not respecting the sanitary regulations in order to more efficiently orient the officers on the ground,” he said. “Like that, officers will be able to identify them and find them more quickly and issue a warning, or more, if necessary.”

    The drones have been flying over the market site for two Sundays in a row already and are set to remain in use for at least an additional weekend, following which authorities are expected to review their use in light of the sanitary situation.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times