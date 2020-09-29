   
Face masks will remain mandatory in these Brussels’ streets
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian former police chief (77) arrested for large-scale...
The Netherlands considers nationwide face mask obligation...
TUI fly suspends flights to Liege, Antwerp and...
Hungary clashes with the European Commission on interview...
Face masks will remain mandatory in these Brussels’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    Belgian former police chief (77) arrested for large-scale cocaine trafficking
    The Netherlands considers nationwide face mask obligation
    TUI fly suspends flights to Liege, Antwerp and Ostend from 9 November to 17 December.
    Hungary clashes with the European Commission on interview on rule of law
    Face masks will remain mandatory in these Brussels’ streets
    Paris stabbing was motivated by Charlie Hebdo’s republication of Mohammed cartoons
    Netherlands registers nearly 20,000 positive Covid-19 tests in a week
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium’s neighbours have changed their measures
    ‘It is never too late’ to fight the pandemic, says WHO
    Brussels launches new regional crisis centre
    US to set up border control checks in Brussels Airport
    First night of Brussels bars closing early goes smoothly
    New Belgian contact tracing app launches on Wednesday
    First of 20 drop-off zones to counter left-behind scooters created in Brussels
    Coronavirus has cost STIB over €118 million so far
    Belgium in Brief: The Flemish Condom Protest
    Belgian university launches mass self-screening coronavirus campaign
    Belgian government talks enter final hours… or days
    France to ban wild animals in circuses ‘within the next few years’
    Thousands of jobs at risk at Shell
    View more
    Share article:

    Face masks will remain mandatory in these Brussels’ streets

    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The City of Brussels has released a map showing the streets where a face mask will remain mandatory from Thursday 1 October, when the new measures go into force.

    As the general obligation to wear a face mask in the Brussels-Capital Region will be lifted on Thursday, the city released a map showing the areas where a mask remains mandatory in a red colour.

    However, while wearing a mask will no longer be mandatory everywhere from Thursday, people are still obliged to carry one at all times. Anyone who does not have one with them when in public may be fined.

    Credit: City of Brussels

    For the city centre, this roughly corresponds to the area coloured red by the Bourse, Place Anneessens, Place De Brouckère and the entire Rue Antoine Dansaert.

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, wearing a mask also remains obligatory in the shopping streets in the vicinity of Place Louise, Rue Marie-Christine in Laeken, the Boulevard Lemonnier and the surrounding streets close to the Basilique de Koekelberg.

    The Marolles neighbourhood will also be one of the areas with mandatory masks.

    Signs along the side of the road will clarify where a zone begins and ends to prevent people from walking into a zone where a mask is compulsory without realising it.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times