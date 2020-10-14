Brussels hospitals told to reserve 50% of ICU beds for Covid patients
Credit: Belga
Hospitals in Brussels have been told to reserve half of their intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients, as they will move to ‘phase 1B,’ announced Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron on Wednesday.
By Friday, the hospitals in the Brussels-Capital Region need to scale up their Covid-19 capacity on ICU from 25% to 50%, Maron told RTBF. This extension of beds for Covid-19 patients, however, also means that several other procedures could be postponed as a result.
Until now, Covid-19 patients were sometimes transferred between Brussels hospitals, and even to hospitals outside the region, such as Aalst and Vilvoorde. Several hospitals outside the region, however, refused to receive patients from Brussels, as they did not want to jeopardise their own care.