Brussels extends 10 PM curfew until at least mid-December
Tuesday, 01 December 2020
Credit: Belga/T. Roge
Brussels’ Security Council today decided that the coronavirus measures currently in force, including the curfew, in the Brussels-Capital Region will continue to apply until 13 December.
During the Council, Minister-President Rudi Vervoort and Brussels’ 19 mayors discussed the latest federal measures, and translated them into local rules and implement a coherent policy for the municipalities.
“An adjustment of the curfew was also discussed,” a press release by Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort’s cabinet stated. At this stage, however, it is “premature” to decide on any adaptation or lifting of these measures.
This means that Brussels’ current curfew measure continues to apply, from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM.