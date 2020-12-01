Brussels extends 10 PM curfew until at least mid-December

Brussels’ Security Council today decided that the coronavirus measures currently in force, including the curfew, in the Brussels-Capital Region will continue to apply until 13 December.

During the Council, Minister-President Rudi Vervoort and Brussels’ 19 mayors discussed the latest federal measures, and translated them into local rules and implement a coherent policy for the municipalities.

“An adjustment of the curfew was also discussed,” a press release by Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort’s cabinet stated. At this stage, however, it is “premature” to decide on any adaptation or lifting of these measures.

This means that Brussels’ current curfew measure continues to apply, from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

After Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo implied last Friday that he was considering relaxing the curfew, at least for the Christmas period, a Vervoort spokesperson said that the same could happen in Brussels.

Additionally, the obligation to wear a face mask remains in force, shops still have to close at 8:00 PM, and the ban on alcohol consumption in public places continues to apply.

The Brussels Regional Security Council will meet again “soon” to discuss the situation, and potentially adapt or lift some of the measures after 13 December.

