   
Brussels extends 10 PM curfew until at least mid-December
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 01 December, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels extends 10 PM curfew until at least...
First coronavirus vaccine flights pass through Brussels Airport...
Brussels discusses new curfew rules...
Several dead after driver ploughs through pedestrian zone...
Netherlands aims to start Covid-19 vaccinations by early...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Brussels extends 10 PM curfew until at least mid-December
    First coronavirus vaccine flights pass through Brussels Airport
    Brussels discusses new curfew rules
    Several dead after driver ploughs through pedestrian zone in Germany
    Netherlands aims to start Covid-19 vaccinations by early January
    Police partly close entrance to Brussels’ Rue Neuve
    Hungarian MEP resigns after attending sex party in Brussels
    EU aims to reduce plastic waste by encouraging tap water use
    Belgian entrepreneur’s ‘show trial’ against Van Ranst backfires
    Facebook News will be launched in UK in January
    Pfizer and BioNTech apply for EU approval of Covid-19 vaccine
    Belgium’s fine particle concentration drops below threshold again
    Overview: these measures apply in major shopping cities
    Belgium in Brief: Let It Snow
    Brussels launches an online shopping platform to boost local businesses
    Belgium won’t get Covid-19 vaccines before mid-January
    Police shut down sex party including MEP in Brussels
    Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy
    Belgium flips to Europe’s 9th lowest Coronavirus infection rate
    Coronavirus: 900 patients in intensive care as Belgium’s figures continue to drop
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels extends 10 PM curfew until at least mid-December

    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Credit: Belga/T. Roge

    Brussels’ Security Council today decided that the coronavirus measures currently in force, including the curfew, in the Brussels-Capital Region will continue to apply until 13 December.

    During the Council, Minister-President Rudi Vervoort and Brussels’ 19 mayors discussed the latest federal measures, and translated them into local rules and implement a coherent policy for the municipalities.

    “An adjustment of the curfew was also discussed,” a press release by Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort’s cabinet stated. At this stage, however, it is “premature” to decide on any adaptation or lifting of these measures.

    This means that Brussels’ current curfew measure continues to apply, from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

    Related News:

     

    After Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo implied last Friday that he was considering relaxing the curfew, at least for the Christmas period, a Vervoort spokesperson said that the same could happen in Brussels.

    Additionally, the obligation to wear a face mask remains in force, shops still have to close at 8:00 PM, and the ban on alcohol consumption in public places continues to apply.

    The Brussels Regional Security Council will meet again “soon” to discuss the situation, and potentially adapt or lift some of the measures after 13 December.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times