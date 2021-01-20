   
‘No traces of violence’ on body of man who died in Brussels police custody
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021
Latest News:
2 dead in major Madrid explosion...
Belgium imposes €250 fines on red-zone travellers who...
Germany to ban slaughter of male chicks from...
Leuven tackles pigeon problem using contraceptive pill...
Netherlands wants to impose curfew from Friday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 January 2021
    2 dead in major Madrid explosion
    Belgium imposes €250 fines on red-zone travellers who don’t get tested
    Germany to ban slaughter of male chicks from 2022
    Leuven tackles pigeon problem using contraceptive pill
    Netherlands wants to impose curfew from Friday
    Pfizer vaccine effective against UK strain, preliminary studies show
    ‘No traces of violence’ on body of man who died in Brussels police custody
    500km electricity cable planned from Belgium to Denmark
    Belgium’s hospitality industry wants to reopen from 1 March
    Brussels has 8th most early deaths due to nitrogen dioxide
    Belgium in Brief: Consequences Of A Missing Signature
    Religions want to raise 15-person limit for services
    EU urged to adopt Covid-19 ‘vaccination certificate’ for travel
    FedEx plans to cut four in ten jobs at Liege airport
    Belgium temporarily missed out on 2.5 million vaccines due to a missing signature
    One in five businesses still restricting teleworking
    Cannabis plantation discovered in Liège, 14 detained
    Up to 60km/h winds expected in Belgium today
    Monks of Westvleteren will now deliver beer to your home
    Germany tightens and extends coronavirus restrictions
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘No traces of violence’ on body of man who died in Brussels police custody

    Wednesday, 20 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The autopsy of the body of the man (29), who died in a Brussels police cell on Tuesday, did not reveal any traces of violence, according to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

    On Wednesday morning, a medical examiner carried out an autopsy, which revealed that there were no traces of intervention by third parties and no visible signs of violence. Several toxicological analyses are still ongoing, according to spokesperson Stéphanie Lagasse.

    The public prosecutor opened an investigation following the death of the man, who was administratively arrested on Monday for staying on the Belgian territory illegally.

    On Tuesday, he was found dead in his cell, in a police station within the Brussels City-Ixelles zone. A magistrate, a medical examiner and a representative of policy oversight body Committee P were dispatched to the scene.

    The investigation has also taken custody of the CCTV images of the man’s introduction to the police station and of the cellblock where he was held.

    Related News:

     

    The investigation into the case of another man who died after arrest by the Brussels police – of the Brussels North police zone – is still ongoing.

    On 9 January, Ibrahima Barrie (23) fled from the police after being approached while filming another incident by the Brussels North station.

    He was arrested shortly after, and brought to the police station nearby, where he lost consciousness. He was brought to the hospital, where he died. According to the autopsy results, he died of heart failure.

    A silent wake for the young man the following Wednesday descended into fighting between youths and police in Saint-Josse and Schaerbeek. A police station, a bus stop and an advertising sign were set on fire and paving cobbles were thrown. Police used rubber bullets at close range in clashes with the rioters.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times