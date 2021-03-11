Temporary shortage leaves Brussels vaccine centre unavailable ’til 2022

Issues continue to crop up in vaccination centres in Brussels, after the latest one left people temporarily unable to book appointments to get vaccinated in 2021 due to a shortage of vaccines in the Pacheco centre.

While there are no issues for people who want to come in for their second dose or people who already booked last week, everyone else who received an invite to get vaccinated is currently being told they cannot register for an appointment in the coming year, when this is not actually the case.

Asked on the matter, Inge Neven of the Brussels Health Inspectorate told RTBF on Wednesday that there were “a few problems” with the services at the Pacheco centre, located in the Saint-Jean Clinic.

The waiting time before being able to book a time slot depends on the stock of vaccines available, she explained. “As soon as there is a restocking, you can register again, so it is important to keep trying.”

For now, it appears people may have to wait before they can book.

“The time slots will become available again once a new delivery has arrived,” Elke Colpaert of the Saint-Jean Clinic told Bruzz. “Hopefully, we will then be able to schedule new appointments again starting next week.”

The centre expects delivery of several thousand vaccines by the end of the week, at the latest at the beginning of next week, reports La Dernière Heure.

Additionally, people cannot switch to a different vaccination centre once they have already chosen one to get their injection more quickly.

“This is due to a problem with the design of the computer software, which is currently being corrected,” said Neven, adding that it will remain difficult to book a free slot in the meantime.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times