   
Temporary shortage leaves Brussels vaccine centre unavailable ’til 2022
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Latest News:
Temporary shortage leaves Brussels vaccine centre unavailable ’til...
Option to pay electronically in shops in Belgium...
SNCB offers free train tickets to Belgian coronavirus...
Belgium’s coronavirus figures barely go down...
Expect some traffic disruption in Brussels today as...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Temporary shortage leaves Brussels vaccine centre unavailable ’til 2022
    Option to pay electronically in shops in Belgium could become required by law
    SNCB offers free train tickets to Belgian coronavirus vaccination centres
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures barely go down
    Expect some traffic disruption in Brussels today as motorists protest
    UK variant of coronavirus more deadly, new study finds
    ‘Vaccines are key to freedom’: Belgian PM takes stock of one year of pandemic
    Over-65s in Flanders will get first vaccination in April thanks to boosted campaign
    EU tourism countries to open to vaccinated or tested travellers from May
    Terraces or gardens should be compulsory in new buildings, says Pascal Smet
    Lawyers among those arrested in crackdown organised crime
    Cultural sector to protest on 1 year anniversary of closure
    Language frictions in Brussels are ‘part of multilingual reality,’ Sven Gatz says
    Judge refuses collective police brutality complaint, says must be filed separately
    Up to 100km/h winds expected on Thursday
    Boost for Belgium’s campaign: more time between Pfizer vaccinations
    EU will receive 4 million extra Pfizer vaccines by end of March
    EU increases budget to EU4Health programme
    ‘Belgian bubbles’ effective in stopping coronavirus spread, study shows
    Brussels MPs call for acceleration of action plan against homophobic violence
    View more
    Share article:

    Temporary shortage leaves Brussels vaccine centre unavailable ’til 2022

    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

    Issues continue to crop up in vaccination centres in Brussels, after the latest one left people temporarily unable to book appointments to get vaccinated in 2021 due to a shortage of vaccines in the Pacheco centre.

    While there are no issues for people who want to come in for their second dose or people who already booked last week, everyone else who received an invite to get vaccinated is currently being told they cannot register for an appointment in the coming year, when this is not actually the case.

    Asked on the matter, Inge Neven of the Brussels Health Inspectorate told RTBF on Wednesday that there were “a few problems” with the services at the Pacheco centre, located in the Saint-Jean Clinic.

    The waiting time before being able to book a time slot depends on the stock of vaccines available, she explained. “As soon as there is a restocking, you can register again, so it is important to keep trying.”

    Related News:

     

    For now, it appears people may have to wait before they can book.

    “The time slots will become available again once a new delivery has arrived,” Elke Colpaert of the Saint-Jean Clinic told Bruzz. “Hopefully, we will then be able to schedule new appointments again starting next week.”

    The centre expects delivery of several thousand vaccines by the end of the week, at the latest at the beginning of next week, reports La Dernière Heure.

    Additionally, people cannot switch to a different vaccination centre once they have already chosen one to get their injection more quickly.

    “This is due to a problem with the design of the computer software, which is currently being corrected,” said Neven, adding that it will remain difficult to book a free slot in the meantime.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times