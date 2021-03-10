   
Boost for Belgium’s campaign: more time between Pfizer vaccinations
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021
Latest News:
Up to 100km/h winds expected on Thursday...
Boost for Belgium’s campaign: more time between Pfizer...
EU will receive 4 million extra Pfizer vaccines...
EU increases budget to EU4Health programme...
‘Belgian bubbles’ effective in stopping coronavirus spread, study...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 10 March 2021
    Up to 100km/h winds expected on Thursday
    Boost for Belgium’s campaign: more time between Pfizer vaccinations
    EU will receive 4 million extra Pfizer vaccines by end of March
    EU increases budget to EU4Health programme
    ‘Belgian bubbles’ effective in stopping coronavirus spread, study shows
    Brussels MPs call for acceleration of action plan against homophobic violence
    Non-native parents to receive better language support in Dutch-speaking schools
    When Sky ECC fell, so too did Belgian crime lords
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Extends A ‘Serious Infringement Of Our Liberty’
    Pandemic law has ‘insufficient privacy protections’ says Institute
    Four coronavirus vaccination centres open in Brussels on 15 March
    Le Pain Quotidien temporarily closes half of its bakeries in Belgium
    Brussels decides to keep 10 PM curfew for now
    Brussels bike thief sentenced to 37 months in prison
    New complaint over lack of Dutch-speaking help at Brussels test centre
    Proximus warns of yet another fraudulent text message
    Belgium asks for EU-wide deadlines on diesel and petrol car bans
    Young people’s mental well-being suffered most during crisis, GEMS report shows
    Insomnia on the rise in Belgium due to stress of coronavirus crisis and lockdowns
    Pupils aged 14 to 16 to return to school full-time earlier than expected
    View more
    Share article:

    Boost for Belgium’s campaign: more time between Pfizer vaccinations

    Wednesday, 10 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium decided that the standard interval between two Pfizer injections will be extended to 35 days (five weeks), during the Interministerial Health Conference on Wednesday.

    The decision to postpone the second shot means that the country’s vaccination campaign will be sped up, according to a press release by the Vaccination Taskforce.

    Until now, a second shot was always held back for each Pfizer vaccine that was administered, to ensure that those who received the first shot could get their second vaccination in time, even if there are supply problems.

    According to Dirk Ramaekers, head of the Vaccination Task Force, the decision means that “we can accelerate the deployment of 200,000 extra doses.”

    Related News:

     

    “Those who were already scheduled to come back after 21 days will not be rescheduled,” he said in a press release. “But from next week, they will start with those 35 days.”

    This decision follows a recommendation from the Superior Health Council published in early March. Now, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the FAMHP have confirmed that this extension of the interval period does not pose any legal problems, reports RTBF.

    During the press conference following the Consultative Committee last Friday, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke had already stated that such an extension could constitute a “possibility of further acceleration” of the country’s campaign vaccination, but the concrete impact is still being calculated.

    Additionally, Belgium is expected to receive about 100,000 Pfizer vaccines from the 4 million extra doses that the company will deliver to the European Union by the end of March, as was announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

    The ministers also reaffirmed the order of the vaccination campaign, with at-risk patients being vaccinated after the over-65s, despite criticism of this decision by GPs who fear for the administrative burden and the privacy of the patients.

    The Vaccination taskforce stated that every effort is currently being made to make this phase operational from 2 April.

    “The agreements with the health insurance funds have been made, the software packages of the general practitioners are ready, and the technical and legal aspects are being finalised,” the taskforce said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times