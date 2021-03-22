   
Three more vaccination centres open in Brussels
Monday, 22 March, 2021
Three more vaccination centres open in Brussels
    Monday, 22 March 2021
    Three more vaccination centres open in Brussels

    Monday, 22 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Three additional vaccination centres opened this Monday in Anderlecht, Woluwé-Saint-Lambert and Uccle, bringing the number of operational centres in the Brussels Region to 9 out of the 10 planned in total.

    The Anderlecht vaccination centre is located at the Lotto Park stadium, on Avenue Théo Verbeeck.

    Maria, the first to be vaccinated, was congratulated in the morning by Mayor Fabrice Cumps, as well as by the directors of the Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht. She was presented with a jersey in the colours of Sporting Club Anderlecht, bearing the number 1.

    “When Mayor Fabrice Cumps asked us to fight the virus together, we didn’t hesitate for a second,” said Jos Donvil, CEO of RSC Anderlecht. “It is also symbolic to be vaccinated at Lotto Park, where so many people want to come back.

    The aim is to reach 25,000 people vaccinations per month. The mayor of Anderlecht noted that the stadium offers many practical facilities and explained that “the municipal staff is in charge of the administrative work and the reception within the vaccination centre, all under the supervision of Dr Godeau, the municipal doctor.”

    The Woluwé-Saint-Lambert centre is located at the Poseidon sports complex on Avenue des Vaillants. Its access is separate from the entrances to the swimming pool and the sports centre. Operational and medical coordination has been entrusted to the Red Cross. The centre has six vaccination lines. It will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, with a night shift on Thursday. The College hopes that the vaccination centre will be able to extend its hours and be operational 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, once it is time to start administering the second doses.

    The Uccle centre is located on Rue Egide Van Ophem.

    On 15 March, four centres were added to the large Heysel and Pacheco centres in Schaerbeek, Forest, Woluwe-St-Pierre and Molenbeek-Saint-Jean. The centre at the Military Hospital is currently busy vaccinating its front-line staff. It will move on to vaccinating the general public as of next week.

