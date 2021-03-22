   
Activists highlight Brussels’ lack of coronavirus information in Dutch
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 22 March, 2021
Latest News:
Activists highlight Brussels’ lack of coronavirus information in...
Coronavirus figures still ‘extremely worrying’, says Frank Vandenbroucke...
Lockdown party with 111 attendees shut down in...
Brussels attacks: victims take Belgian state to court...
Hairdressers and beauticians ‘outraged’ over comments on sector’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 22 March 2021
    Activists highlight Brussels’ lack of coronavirus information in Dutch
    Coronavirus figures still ‘extremely worrying’, says Frank Vandenbroucke
    Lockdown party with 111 attendees shut down in Brussels
    Brussels attacks: victims take Belgian state to court
    Hairdressers and beauticians ‘outraged’ over comments on sector’s infection rates
    Vaccinations: Police allowed to jump the queue ahead of seniors
    Average daily infections rise by more than 40%
    New coronavirus variant discovered by university in Belgium
    ‘Fine-grained approach’: These are Belgium’s extra measures for schools
    Belgium needs a short ‘real’ lockdown, warns expert
    Confirmed: Belgium will lift non-essential travel ban on 19 April
    Coronavirus: European heads to stick to virtual meeting
    Explained: what are the rules for amateur sports?
    Ministerial decree provides details on activities for youths
    EU announces travel authorisation system to screen threats to security and health from visa-exempt third countries
    Anti-racism campaign launched in Liège
    Prioritising vaccines for teachers will not prevent clusters among children, Health Minister warns
    Police avert clash between gangs from Mons, La Louvière
    Research: Cause of blood clots after vaccination found, and it’s treatable
    Railway workers union joins train strike, drivers opt out
    View more
    Share article:

    Activists highlight Brussels’ lack of coronavirus information in Dutch

    Monday, 22 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Leaflets titled ‘First Aid for Dutch Ignorance’ were handed out by activists at the Merode coronavirus testing centre in Brussels to draw attention to its failure to provide information to Dutch-speaking people.

    The action group Taal Aktie Komitee (TAK), which campaigns for Dutch and Flemish rights in the Brussels Region, responded to reports of a lack of Dutch-speaking staff at vaccination and test centres in the city by creating a manual to help these services with a few basic sentences.

    “We are not asking for anything extreme. A very basic level of knowledge of Dutch is needed to help people in a testing village,” campaigner Jeroen Bergers told Bruzz.

    The activists targeted the centre in Etterbeek on Saturday in response to last month’s incident, during which a Dutch-speaking man got into a dispute with the staff after no-one was available to help him in his language.

    Related News

     

    “We regularly receive reports of people who are not offered help in Dutch at various testing and vaccination centres in Brussels,” said Bergers.

    “Especially in a health crisis, it is crucial that people can understand care providers. This should not be happening in Brussels, as it can lead to dangerous situations,” he added.

    Brussels minister for multilingualism, Sven Gatz, previously commented on these events, telling The Brussels Times that he would bring this up with the Council of Ministers, “not only because the application of the language law failed here, but also because it is a failure of delivering a good service to your citizens.”

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times