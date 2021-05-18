   
‘A few thousand’ Flemish residents vaccinated faster in Brussels using false postal code
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 18 May, 2021
Latest News:
‘A few thousand’ Flemish residents vaccinated faster in...
New coronavirus infections continue to slump in Belgium...
The Recap: Identified Suspects, Immunity & IDAHOT...
No guarantees that Tomorrowland can go ahead yet,...
Garden parties allowed this summer, but only with...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 18 May 2021
    ‘A few thousand’ Flemish residents vaccinated faster in Brussels using false postal code
    New coronavirus infections continue to slump in Belgium
    The Recap: Identified Suspects, Immunity & IDAHOT
    No guarantees that Tomorrowland can go ahead yet, mayors stress
    Garden parties allowed this summer, but only with professional catering, Jambon says
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea invokes diplomatic immunity after slapping shop assistant
    Crossing between Parliament and Brussels Park turned into rainbow
    Disneyland Paris to reopen on 17 June after eight-month closure
    ‘Omelette’: bizarre road sign spotted in Brussels commune
    Long working hours likely to increase risk of stroke or heart problem, WHO finds
    Two suspects identified in investigation into riots following ‘La Boum’ event
    Belgium in Brief: Party At My House
    ‘Summer holidays may not be possible’ if testing capacity doesn’t improve, expert warns
    Tips to get rid of brain fog caused by the pandemic
    Burnout and long-term depression up by 40% in four years
    Positive phase 2 results from another coronavirus vaccine candidate
    IDAHOT: Belgian government buildings in rainbow colours against homophobia
    Brussels to ban Euro4 diesel vehicles from 2022
    Coronavirus reproduction rate drops to lowest point in weeks
    Flemish parliament resolves to fight LGBTQI+ discrimination
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘A few thousand’ Flemish residents vaccinated faster in Brussels using false postal code

    Tuesday, 18 May 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    By lying about their postal code, “a few thousand” people living in Flanders abused the Bruvax registration system to get vaccinated before their turn in the Brussels-Capital Region.

    As the Bruvax system was not watertight, people filled out the postcode of one of the municipalities in Brussels to pretend they lived in the Region to be vaccinated earlier, instead of waiting for their turn in Flanders, according to Inge Neven of the Brussels health inspectorate.

    “People only had to enter their national registration number and postal code. Unfortunately, this system – based on a declaration of honour – was abused by several people,” she told VRT, adding that the system was set up very simply in the beginning.

    This means that by deliberately entering the wrong postcode, “a few thousand Flemish residents were called up and vaccinated more quickly in Brussels than in their own Region,” Neven added.

    Related News:

     

    As Brussels is already vaccination younger age groups than the rest of the country, people were given priority even though they were not eligible for it, leading to younger people abusing the system, in particular, according to her.

    Neven said that she regrets the abuse, and stressed that the system has now been checked to keep these loopholes closed. “For the registrations, this can no longer happen, but for the waiting lists it still might.”

    However, there will now also be an extra check in the vaccination centres. People’s identity card will be checked once they are at the centre, and anyone who does not live in Brussels will be refused, according to her.

    “So, there is no point anymore in signing up as a Flemish resident on a Brussels list with a lie,” Neven added.

    In the Brussels-Capital Region, people born in 1980 or earlier can currently put themselves on the Bruvax waiting list, while people born in 1975 or earlier are eligible for vaccination.

    However, those who deliberately cheated the system will likely not be punished for it, and will still get their second vaccine without any problems.

    “The intention is to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. We are still considering whether to give this any consequences,” Neven said. “But that is not really our job. Our job is to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible, and that is also what we are going to do.”