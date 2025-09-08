'Red line for Gaza': Between 70,000 and 110,000 participants protest in Brussels

Lot of people gathered (estimation between 75,000 and 110,000) for a national demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinian people: "Red card for genocide, end complicity act now", in Brussels, on Sunday 07 September 2025. Credit: Bekga/Marius Bergelman

A demonstration in support of the people of Gaza brought together between 70,000 and 110,000 participants on Sunday afternoon in Brussels. Around 100 organisations and NGOs were behind the event.

The police counted 70,000 demonstrators, but the organisation (which included 11.11.11, the Palestinian collective Beitna, the socialist and Christian trade unions, Solidaris and the Union of Progressive Jews of Belgium) put the figure at 110,000. It was the second 'Red line for Gaza' demonstration in a few months. The previous one, in June, drew a crowd of a similar size.

The march began with a gathering at the Brussels North railway station, where several speeches were made. The demonstrators then headed for Place Jean Rey, near the European institutions.

The marchers were asked to wear red clothing, and many also carried red cards. Their aim was to denounce the "responsibility" of Belgium and the European Union. While the Federal Government reached an agreement on Monday, the participating organisations are demanding further measures.

According to the demonstrators, the EU and its Member States must present a united front "against the Israeli-American plan for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza."

"Although the Federal Government has finally decided to take national measures against Israel, these are still far from meeting all of Belgium's obligations," said Gregory Mauzé, spokesperson for the Belgian-Palestinian Association (ABP).

"These are small steps in the right direction, which must be implemented as soon as possible. They are not enough to end our country's complicity in what is happening. Furthermore, Belgium must demand that the European Union impose sanctions against Israel."

The Federal Government announced a package of measures on 2 September to end Israel's impunity, and protesters demanded their swift and full implementation, while calling for further action.

"Pressure from citizens and civil society has finally brought about change and forced the government to abandon its culpable wait-and-see attitude, but the measures announced still fall far short of our obligations under international law," Mauzé continued.

"After nearly two years of this conflict and 76 years of illegal occupation of Palestine by Israel, Belgium can no longer hide behind empty promises. International and national law requires Belgium to end its complicity," said the Palestinian organisation Beitna.

"Immediate sanctions and the termination of all Belgian and European agreements with Israel are not a matter of choice: they are a legal and moral obligation," they said. "Failure to act will irreversibly tarnish Belgium's reputation and conscience."

