Citizens' collective Respect Brussels serves notice to MPs over the lack of government

The citizen collective Respect Brussels is formally serving the Brussels MPs a notice of default for the political impasse that has now lasted for more than 460 days in the Capital Region.

In the notice of default to the individual MPs, the collective demands a Brussels conclave by 26 September and an emergency budget by 10 October.

"The political impasse has now dragged on for more than 460 days and structurally undermines the democratic rule of law," said the citizen collective.

Meanwhile, they point out, the consequences are mounting: essential social services are coming to a standstill, more and more Brussels residents are at risk of falling into poverty, and violence in the streets is escalating without a coordinated response. Police services are inadequate. Administrative offices are blocked.

'Take responsibility'

The notice of default follows two actions by the citizen collective Respect Brussels: the 89 minutes of silence (1 minute for each MP) on the steps of the Bourse/Beurs on 23 March, and the citizen picnic on 9 June in the Place de la Bourse.

The collective demands that a Brussels conclave begin before 26 September: continuous negotiations until a government is finally formed, supported by both the Dutch-speaking and French-speaking communities, as required by law. Additionally, an (emergency) budget must be drawn up by 10 October to prevent the city's credit rating from being downgraded again.

"Take responsibility for the major challenges facing our city. Ensure sound policies on housing, jobs, mobility, climate, safety, social cohesion, combating poverty," Respect Brussels urges the MPs.

They also stressed that a reform process is needed to make Brussels governable in a simple and transparent way. "Conclude a cooperation agreement with the Federal Government and the other regions so that the rules and financing of the Brussels Region are reformed and Brussels can function stably and democratically."

Respect Brussels is an independent citizens' collective, founded in early 2025 out of outrage over the political stagnation in the Brussels Region.

