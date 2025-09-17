Plan proposed to tackle noise pollution at Brussels Airport

An aircraft is pictured before landing at Zaventem airport in Brussels on August 21, 2025. Credit: Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Belga

Philippe Touwaide, Belgium’s federal aviation ombudsman, proposed a plan with 30 measures to tackle noise pollution around Brussels Airport in Zaventem.

The plan highlights that while the federal government manages the airport, the regional authorities set environmental standards to address noise issues.

Among the proposed measures is the strict enforcement of court rulings and laws on noise standards and environmental permits, a long-standing demand from stakeholders.

Some recommendations focus on technical procedures, such as increasing takeoff speeds and optimising aircraft engine power.

Touwaide also suggests resuming the use of runways 25R and 25L at the start and end of the night. Landings would occur on 25R, closer to the cargo terminals, while take-offs would use 25L. He proposes further limiting or cancelling night flights using certain aircraft.

The plan calls for stricter "quota counts," which set maximum noise levels for take-offs and landings. Additionally, Touwaide urges a review of flight routes, many of which have remained unchanged since 1972.

