Young man injured in shooting in Brussels - suspects at large

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga

A young man was injured in a shooting last night in the Brussels municipality of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, according to the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident occurred on Thursday between 23:30 and midnight on Rue Michel Zwaab. Police were called to the scene after reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered several bullet casings. A 21-year-old man was injured in the shooting. He received medical treatment at a hospital and has since been discharged.

The suspects fled the scene and are currently being sought by law enforcement.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed it has launched an investigation into attempted murder. The Federal Judicial Police’s forensic lab conducted an on-site examination to collect evidence.

