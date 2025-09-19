Friday 19 September 2025
Metro service resumes on all lines in Brussels

Friday 19 September 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Metro sign. Credit: Belga

The metros in the capital are running again, according to a spokesperson for the Brussels public transport company, STIB-MIVB.

The metro services on line 1, 2, 5 and 6 was interrupted on Friday for around half an hour due to a technical problem.

The issue was resolved shortly after 13:00 however, it is still unclear what caused it in the first place.

The routes impacted were line 1 between Gare de l'Ouest and Stockel, line 2 between Simonis and Elisabeth, line 5 between Erasme and Hermann-Debroux, and line 6 between Roi Baudouin and Elisabeth.

This article was updated at 13:21.

