Tram lines 4 and 10 in Brussels interrupted this weekend

MIVB-STIB logo on a tram. Credit: Belga/Laurie Dieffembacq

Tram lines 4 and 10 will be disrupted between Brussels-Midi and Porte de Hal over the weekend of 27-28 September due to planned works, STIB announced on Thursday.

The works involve installing protective screens along the tracks in the pre-metro tunnel near Brussels-Midi station.

These screens will make it possible to carry out future construction linking the existing infrastructure to the new metro tunnel under Boulevard Jamar.

Trams 4 and 10 coming from the north of Brussels and the city centre (in the direction of Stalle/Churchill) will terminate at Brussels-Midi station. They will stop above ground at the Rue Couverte stop used by tram lines 51, 81, and 82.

Passengers can transfer to metro lines 2 and 6 at Brussels-Midi to travel to Porte de Hal, where they can continue their journey by tram.

On the southbound route, tram 4 (direction Brussels-North) will be limited to Porte de Hal. Passengers can take metro lines 2 and 6 to Midi to continue their trip by tram.

Tram 10 will not operate between Churchill and Brussels-Midi. From Churchill, passengers should stay on tram 7 until Vanderkindere, where they can connect to tram 4.

Related News