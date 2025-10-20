Brussels through the eyes of EU workers: A loved but feared city

The Berlaymont building, housing the European Commission headquarters. Credit : Belga/ Jonas Roosens.

For expats working in the European Union quarters, Brussels often represents opportunity, diversity, and a vibrant urban life. Yet, beneath the city’s cosmopolitan façade, concerns over safety are increasingly shaping daily life.

Emma, a Swedish stay-at-home mom whose husband works for a European trading company, says she feels safe living in Brussels.

“I really like this city. I almost never come to the city centre - it’s very rare, like today,” she explains to The Brussels Times. She lives in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre which she describes as a “very safe neighbourhood”.

August, 28, from Norway, who works in EU public affairs and lives in Ixelles, expresses a similar view.

“I don’t feel unsafe because I live in these neighbourhoods,” he says, while acknowledging that other parts of the city can be less secure. “I have no reason to go there. Here, I feel safe, and I really enjoy living in Brussels.”

“Very unsafe”

But not all EU workers share this sense of comfort. Clara, a French lobbyist living in Uccle, describes Brussels as “very unsafe.” She points out that many EU staff are insulated within their professional bubble and may not perceive the risks faced elsewhere in the city.

“My husband, who is Belgian and goes all around Brussels, sees the insecurity,” she says. “When my daughters will be older and more autonomous, we will more likely move out of Brussels for safety reasons”, Clara adds.

Juliet, a young Italian accountant working at one of the European institutions, is more candid. “I’m afraid to go out at night, to have a drink with friends in the city centre. Sometimes I just stay home to make sure I don’t have any problems.”

A year of violence

Over the past year, violent incidents have heightened concerns about safety in Brussels. This summer alone, more than 20 shootings were reported in Anderlecht and Molenbeek, with additional incidents occurring since then.

Such violence has unsettled many residents, fuelling a growing sense of insecurity.

For EU workers, this creates a paradox. Brussels is a city they value professionally, yet it has become a place where daily precautions are increasingly necessary, particularly in certain neighbourhoods.

While some feel secure in their own areas, the rising tide of violent incidents is prompting others to reconsider their long-term plans in the capital.

