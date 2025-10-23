Parks close and warnings issued as Storm Benjamin hits Brussels

Credit: Belga

Weather warnings were issued for strong winds and heavy rain across Belgium today as Storm Benjamin hits the country.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 70 to 90 km/h inland and 90 to 110 km/h along the coast, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RIM).

The warnings for heavy rain are expected to be in place throughout the day. A period of significant precipitation is forecasted for this afternoon.

While the storm is “unlikely to be exceptional”, it could be the most intense storm since Storm Ciarán in 2023, where winds reached 112 km/h in Zeebrugge, according to RIM's meteorologist, Pascal Mormal.

Closed parks & cemeteries

Several areas in the capital will be closed today as a safety precaution. Last July, a Brussels storm caused the death of a baby after a branch fell in a park in Uccle.

From 10 am, all green spaces managed by Brussels Environment, as well as all parks and cemeteries in the city of Brussels, will be closed. They will likely reopen on Friday morning after a safety check, provided no new weather warnings are issued.

Additionally, Bois de la Cambre and the Drève de Lorraine will be closed from 10.00am until at least Friday at 6.00am, according to the regional mobility service, Brussels Mobility.

Possible transport delays

It is unclear to what extent public transport will be affected by the storm. The Brussels metro, tram, and bus operator, STIB-MIVB, is closely following the situation, according to spokesperson Laurent Vermeersch.

“The biggest risks are local floods, for example, when street sewers get blocked, and trees or branches falling on overhead wires on tram lines,” he said.

In case of safety concerns, STIB-MIVB services may be interrupted, diverted or replaced with alternative transport, such as replacing tram lines with buses. “Specialised teams will be [on] standby to intervene where necessary,” Vermeersch added.

Bus line 41 will be diverted as its normal route drives through the park Bois de la Cambre, which is set to be closed until Friday morning.

Meanwhile, trains ran by the national railway operator, SNCB, are expected to run as scheduled, although passengers are advised to regularly consult the SNCB website or app for the latest information.

In terms of flights, Brussels Airport warned that passengers may experience some delays if strong winds impact ground handling operations.

Extra caution

Brussels Mobility's spokesperson, Inge Paemen has advised drivers in Brussels to drive with caution and avoid parking in areas with many trees.

"They must also be extra cautious of pedestrians and cyclists who may be thrown off balance by gusts of wind," she added.

Storm Benjamin was named by France’s meteorological institute, Météo France, which decides on names in partnership with five other meteorological services, including Belgium’s IRM.

Storms are typically named when they cause a wind warning of at least level orange in one of the six countries, according to Météo France.

In Belgium, a storm officially refers to when wind reaches an average speed of at least 75 km/h over a period of 10 minutes and at a height of 10 m above a meteorological measuring station.