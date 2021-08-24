Brussels could decide on Covid Safe Tickets in nightlife in September

The Brussels Regional government could soon decide about the use of the Covid Safe Ticket for sectors such as the hospitality and nightlife industry, according to Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron.

As Brussels is registering an increasing number of infections, the use of the Covid Safe Ticket to make sure that access to certain businesses can happen safely was first proposed by Minister-President Rudi Vervoort last week.

During a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Maron added that three factors will be decisive in the coming days and weeks: the progress of the vaccination rate, a possible stabilisation of the infection rate and the situation in the hospital.

“These are of course interlinked, but we must permanently monitor the evolution of these factors before we think about relaxing or tightening them,” Maron said.

“It is very well possible that we will make a decision on the use of the Covid Safe Ticket as early as the end of September, but for the time being, this has not been debated within the Brussels government,” he added.

The ticket shows that the holder has been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks, has a negative PCR test of no more than 48 hours old or a negative antigen test of no more than 24 hours old, or a recovery certificate of fewer than six months.

In the meantime, the sectors involved have already been contacted and the legal side of the use of the Covid Safe Ticket is being looked into, according to Maron.

If it can be useful to keep the infections in the capital under control, it is a real possibility, he stressed.

“There are many socio-economic leaders who believe that the use of the Covid Safe Ticket could be interesting in opening up certain sectors and activities, rather than making them impossible,” Maron said.

At last Friday’s Consultative Committee, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced that nightclubs would be allowed to reopen, after 1.5 years of closure, from 1 October.