‘Spread out patients’: Brussels hospitals are victims of low vaccination rate

Hospitals have to show solidarity towards each other and spread their Covid-19 patients between them as they prepare for a new wave of infections when the summer holidays end, according to the Hospital & Transport Surge Capacity Committee.
“However, after almost two years of Covid-19, the healthcare staff are at the end of their tether,” Marcel Van der Auwera of the Hospital & Transport Surge Capacity Committee said on Flemish radio.
While the need for solidarity is clear, putting it into practice is far from easy, he says.
“The hospitals in Brussels did not choose this low vaccination rate within their population. They are also victims of it,” Van der Auwera added. “Let’s show solidarity with those hospitals, and already look into spreading the patients.”
Additionally, caring for coronavirus patients at the same time as regular non-Covid procedures is “a shaky balance,” he said.
“You have the patients who get tired of waiting, but we must not forget that continuing to postpone some of the lucrative procedures is also a financial problem for the hospitals,” Van der Auwera added.