Brussels transport to be severely disrupted by three-day strike

Credit: STIB/MIVB

Brussels' public transport is expected to be severely disrupted by the three-day strike in late November, warned the transport operator, STIB-MIVB, on Monday.

While the operator is working to ensure the transport network is not completely paralysed, passengers are encouraged to make alternative travel arrangements during the strike days if possible.

The strike, planned for 24, 25 and 26 November, was announced last month by Belgian trade unions as the latest in an ongoing series of action aimed at denouncing several socio-economic reforms by the Federal Government.

The unions have asked STIB-MIVB staff to participate in the full three-day strike action. However, the exact extent of the disruptions to the STIB-operated buses, metros, and trams is currently unknown.

More information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks via the operator's apps, social media channels, and website.

On strike days, the STIB's Customer Care service will be available from 6 a.m. for passengers seeking additional information and advice. The service is available via social media and the telephone number +32 (0)2 563 89 17.

Passengers can use the STIB-MIVB mobility app, Floya, to find alternative routes via other modes of transport such as bicycles, scooters, taxis or car-sharing systems.

