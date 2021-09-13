   
First vaccination centre in Brussels train station opens today
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 September, 2021
Latest News:
First vaccination centre in Brussels train station opens...
Belgium to give €2 million to support Afghanistan’s...
La Boum threatens weekly parties if Brussels introduces...
Coastline cleanup action collects 2,000 kg of rubbish...
Flemish government open to corona pass, but with...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 September 2021
    First vaccination centre in Brussels train station opens today
    Belgium to give €2 million to support Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs
    La Boum threatens weekly parties if Brussels introduces Covid Safe Ticket
    Coastline cleanup action collects 2,000 kg of rubbish
    Flemish government open to corona pass, but with limitations
    Alternative sentences needed to relieve pressure on prison capacity, report finds
    Belgium’s federal government looking to hire more IT specialists
    Up to six tonnes of waste fished out of Ixelles Ponds
    Brussels’ low vaccination rate must not hamper return to normal in Flanders, says N-VA leader
    Amaury Paquet wins Brussels 20 km clocking 59:31
    Nine brewers to represent Belgium at Lille beer fest
    Parents to foot the bill for school trips for non-vaccinated children
    Plane makes emergency landing after passenger refuses to leave toilet
    Pope Francis Hungary visit, all eyes on meeting with Orban
    September 11 Attacks: Declassified FBI note points a finger at Saudi Arabia
    Doctors to stop giving paper prescriptions
    3,500 gather in Brussels to protest Covid measures
    De Lijn farms out bus service for the isolated
    Brussels Airport fights birds on runways – with drones
    Barnier the Eurosceptic
    View more
    Share article:

    First vaccination centre in Brussels train station opens today

    Monday, 13 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Today, the first of three new vaccination centres in Brussels’ main train stations and the SNCB museum Train World open their doors to anyone who has not yet been vaccinated, without needing an appointment.

    The centres will be set up in the busy Brussels-Midi and Brussels-Central stations and will be accessible to anyone – whether travellers or just people passing through the stations – who still wants a vaccine.

    “By facilitating the vaccination of its personnel and making the Brussels-Midi and Brussels-Central stations as well as the Train World museum in Schaerbeek available for the installation of vaccination centres, SNCB wants to contribute to the social effort to increase the percentage of vaccinated people among the population,” Sophie Dutordoir, SNCB’s CEO, said in a press release.

    More information about the vaccination options will also be displayed on billboards and screens in stations and trains.

    Related News:

     

    The centre at Brussels-Central station will be located at the intersection of Putterie/Cantersteen and open today between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

    From 14 September, the centre will be opened during rush hours: from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, from Monday to Friday until at least 29 October 2021.

    In Brussels-Midi station, a centre will open in the Horta Gallery, on the side of the Victor Horta square, between the Eurostar check-in and the Air France desk.

    It will be open from 27 September until at least 29 October 2021, on weekdays from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

    In the meantime, the vaccination bus will be stationed at the car park at Rue de France/Rue de l’Instruction in Saint-Gilles, just outside the station on 16, 17, 18 and 20 September from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

    The last vaccination centre will be opened in the SCNB museum Train World, at Schaerbeek station over the course of September, with an opening date to be announced shortly on the website of the Brussels health authorities.