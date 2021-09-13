First vaccination centre in Brussels train station opens today

Today, the first of three new vaccination centres in Brussels’ main train stations and the SNCB museum Train World open their doors to anyone who has not yet been vaccinated, without needing an appointment.

The centres will be set up in the busy Brussels-Midi and Brussels-Central stations and will be accessible to anyone – whether travellers or just people passing through the stations – who still wants a vaccine.

“By facilitating the vaccination of its personnel and making the Brussels-Midi and Brussels-Central stations as well as the Train World museum in Schaerbeek available for the installation of vaccination centres, SNCB wants to contribute to the social effort to increase the percentage of vaccinated people among the population,” Sophie Dutordoir, SNCB’s CEO, said in a press release.

More information about the vaccination options will also be displayed on billboards and screens in stations and trains.

Related News:

The centre at Brussels-Central station will be located at the intersection of Putterie/Cantersteen and open today between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

From 14 September, the centre will be opened during rush hours: from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, from Monday to Friday until at least 29 October 2021.

In Brussels-Midi station, a centre will open in the Horta Gallery, on the side of the Victor Horta square, between the Eurostar check-in and the Air France desk.

It will be open from 27 September until at least 29 October 2021, on weekdays from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

In the meantime, the vaccination bus will be stationed at the car park at Rue de France/Rue de l’Instruction in Saint-Gilles, just outside the station on 16, 17, 18 and 20 September from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

The last vaccination centre will be opened in the SCNB museum Train World, at Schaerbeek station over the course of September, with an opening date to be announced shortly on the website of the Brussels health authorities.