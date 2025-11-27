Talk turkey to me: Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Brussels

Credit: Pexels

Although Thanksgiving is traditionally an American holiday, globalisation and pop culture have led to people all over the world bringing friends and family together for a big home-cooked meal.

For Americans feeling homesick in the European capital, curious Belgians or anyone who does not feel like cooking on the final Thursday of November, there are several options for turkey-themed celebrations in Brussels.

Triple threat

Three local, American-owned businesses have teamed up to bring not one but two Thanksgiving dinners to the capital. Aptly located on Rue Américaine in Ixelles, 'Chez-Wawa' will offer a three-course menu featuring Cali-Mex dishes with a Thanksgiving twist. 'Tipsy Tribe' will provide craft beers, while 'Eat Dessert First by Laura' will serve classic American pies.

The dinners will take place on Thursday 27 November and Friday 28 November. For the first time, the three businesses will also host a Thanksgiving-inspired brunch on Sunday 30 November.

More information about the menu and reservations can be found online.

Family-style feast

Head to the Marriott Hôtel Grand Place for the American Club Brussels' (ACB) annual Thanksgiving feast. The four-course meal will feature whole roast turkeys with all the trimmings – ready to be carved and served at tables for eight, bringing a family feel to the meal – followed by an irresistible assortment of real American pies.

ACB members can join the Thanksgiving meal for €94, while non-members pay €104.

More information can be found here.

Rockin' meal

The Hard Rock Café is back with its annual Thanksgiving meal. Between 12:00 and 22:00, customers can enjoy a two-course menu, with a traditional turkey dish as a main and the classic pumpkin pie for the sweet finish.

From this year, people who would rather celebrate in the comfort of their own homes will be able to order Hard Rock Café's turkey dinner to their doorsteps. Adult meals are priced at €32.70, while the children's menu is set at €16.

More details about reservations and the menu can be found online.

