Flanders provides grant to restore the Tillegem castle in Bruges

The Tillegem castle in Bruges. Credit: Belga

The Flemish government has allocated €367,500 to urgently restore the Tillegem Castle in Bruges and address structural issues threatening its stability.

Some parts of the castle are no longer accessible due to their deteriorating condition, and water seepage has damaged the interior.

Minister of Immovable Heritage, Ben Weyts (N-VA), emphasised the importance of preserving this historic site, calling it a place where “the story of Flanders comes to life”.

The restoration will focus on fixing the roof and facades. The slate and zinc roofing, dormer windows, and gutters will be replaced, while the brickwork of the facades will be repaired and repainted.

Additional roof insulation will be added, and structural stabilisation will resolve issues with the bay window. The masonry of the gatehouse and bridges will also be restored.

The total renovation cost is estimated at €592,000, with 62% funded by the Agency for Immovable Heritage and the remaining 38% covered by the Province of West Flanders.

Weyts stressed the urgency of protecting historic castles in the region from damage caused by neglect, noting Tillegem Castle’s significance as a former possession of the Count of Flanders, transformed into its current form by a renowned Flemish architect.

“These castles are vital for keeping our history alive, and their preservation is invaluable,” he said.

