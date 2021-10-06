   
Brussels mayors ask ‘clear rules’ for controls on Covid Safe Ticket
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 October, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels mayors ask ‘clear rules’ for controls on...
‘Twice as many’: hospitals can’t handle new wave...
More than 5 billion with limited access to...
Wallonia leads the way with 40,000 third vaccine...
Belgium to coordinate Europe’s vaccine donations to speed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 October 2021
    Brussels mayors ask ‘clear rules’ for controls on Covid Safe Ticket
    ‘Twice as many’: hospitals can’t handle new wave of girls with eating disorders
    More than 5 billion with limited access to water by 2050
    Wallonia leads the way with 40,000 third vaccine doses
    Belgium to coordinate Europe’s vaccine donations to speed up global rollout
    Belgium in Brief: The Monday Blues
    Rising sea temperatures destroyed 14% of world’s coral reefs
    EMA considers rolling review of first anti-Covid pill ‘in coming days’
    Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans sick notes
    ‘Historically high energy prices’ lead to €700 increase in bills
    Google Maps will soon suggest most eco-friendly route
    Belgian restaurant in world top 50 for 16th time
    European Commission presents first-ever EU strategy on combating antisemitism
    Fewer Covid-19 infections, increase in hospitalisations
    Brussels expands public drinking ban in city centre
    Nearly 150,000 booster vaccines administered in Belgium so far
    ‘Possible effect of Covid Safe Ticket’: more Brussels young people want vaccine
    Ethnic profiling and violence: 75% of Brussels youth fear police
    Antwerp hosting ‘Oscars of Gastronomy’ event to promote Belgian cuisine
    ‘Blind panic’ on energy market: gas and electricity prices through the roof again
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels mayors ask ‘clear rules’ for controls on Covid Safe Ticket

    Wednesday, 06 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The mayors of the 19 Brussels municipalities ask the Joint Community Commission (Cocom) to formulate clear rules on the control of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) in the Capital Region.

    Brussels will expand the use of its CST from 15 October, meaning that anyone over 16 years old will have to present a valid CST to gain access to a bar, restaurant, gym or museum, for example.

    The ordinance about the CST stipulates that the control is entrusted to the mayors, but up til now, it remains largely unclear how that will happen.

    Related News:

     

    Now, the mayors are asking the Cocom, which is responsible for health policy and the coronavirus rules in Brussels, for “clear rules so that the control and verification of [the CST] can be done easily.”

    Additionally, the mayors also want the staff of the municipalities or municipal non-profit organisations to be able to monitor the CST, to carry out the ordinance in the best possible way.

    Lastly, they ask Cocom for financial and human resources to be able to put the CST measures into practice, which are especially needed for the controls in the health care institutions.

    “As municipalities, we cannot hire extra staff to check on those centres all day,” Vincent De Wolf, mayor of Etterbeek and chair of the conference, told Bruzz.