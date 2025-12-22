From Christmas Eve to Boxing Day: What's open in Belgium?

The Christmas tree on the Brussels' Grand Place, during the opening of Winter Wonders, December 2018. Credit: Belga

Most shops and services were still open at the start of the week, but they will close for Christmas. And while those who celebrated may still be recovering from food comas the day after, most businesses will reopen on Friday (Boxing Day).

As Christmas Eve is part of the official Christmas celebrations in Belgium, many shops and supermarkets will close in the afternoon of Wednesday 24 December, and stay shut for Christmas Day on Thursday.

Boxing Day, meanwhile, is a bank holiday in the United Kingdom but is not celebrated in Belgium. This means that most shops, supermarkets and other services will operate according to their usual opening hours on Friday.

Christmas Eve will not affect the regular opening hours of public and administrative services or banks on Wednesday as it is not an official holiday. On Thursday 25 December, however, public and administrative services will not operate, and neither will banks (online banking remains possible). Postal services are also closed for the day, meaning no letters, packages or newspapers will be delivered.

Belgium's national railway service SNCB/NMBS, bus services De Lijn and TEC, and Brussels public transport company STIB/MIVB will continue to operate during the bank holiday, but at a reduced Sunday service schedule.

Groceries, shopping and doctors

As for groceries, the vast majority of supermarkets across the country – Aldi, Cora, Lidl, Makro and Okay – are closed for Christmas, with most of them closing slightly earlier than normal on Wednesday evening and remaining shut on Thursday.

Even shops that usually remain open on Sundays and public holidays – such as most Carrefour and Delhaize supermarkets – are more likely to be closed, as will Intermarché and Spar shops. Some local branches, however, might be open, albeit with adjusted hours.

Many shopping malls and retail shops across the country, such as City 2 and Docks Bruxsel, will be closed, as will most other stores, including the chains on Rue Neuve in Brussels' city centre. Independent clothing stores may remain open, but this may vary according to location.

Most pharmacies will remain closed, but for urgent needs and medication, people can contact the pharmacist on duty in their municipality. The nearest on-duty pharmacy can be found here.

While most doctors will not be working over Christmas either, those in need of medical care on this public holiday can get help from an on-call doctor by dialling 1733 (possible in Dutch, French, German and English).

The Winter Wonders market in the centre of Brussels will remain open the entire week between Christmas and New Year – including on Christmas Day.

Police services remain accessible at all times, even on public holidays, though district offices are closed, meaning they are not available for administrative matters. Those needing urgent police assistance should call the emergency number 112.

