'Tis the season! Brussels' Christmas market opens today

Brussels' famed festive celebrations kick off today (28 November), bringing Christmas cheer, chocolate and beer to every corner of the city centre. Find out everything you need to know below.

This year's 24th edition of Winter Wonders (Plaisirs d'Hiver in French and Winterpret in Dutch) is once again transforming the Belgian capital into a "festive stage of light and creativity", from 28 November 2025 to 1 January 2026 ( until 4 January at Place De Brouckère). As well as highlighting the city's heritage, culture and craftsmanship, the event gives local artisans, artists, traders, and associations the opportunity to showcase their creations.

More broadly, it generates a positive impact across the city's hospitality, retail and entertainment sectors, drawing in a staggering 4.2 million visitors and amassing €260 million last year. With some exciting new additions in 2025, organisers are hoping to build on last year's momentum.

For the first time, there will be a miniature Christmas village on Place Poelaert, inviting visitors to "take a gourmet break in a warm atmosphere, enjoying sweet treats, comforting drinks and an exceptional view of Brussels." The square will also serve as a toy collection area for sick or disadvantaged children, which will be redistributed by Brussels associations.

Also new this year is an interactive map, available on the Winter Wonders website. The map offers a bird's eye view of the event, with a wealth of practical information on key locations, such as Christmas market chalets, art installations, attractions, iconic buildings, crafts and accessibility.

The iconic Christmas tree on Grand Place also comes with a new twist this year. The eagle-eyed will have noticed its arrival on the square last Thursday, which, as always, generated a buzz. But it was only earlier this week that organisers began to adorn it with lights and decorations – which are particularly symbolic this time around.

Under the artistic direction of Brussels-based creator Jean-Paul Lespagnard, the majestic centrepiece has been reinvented this year and renamed a "solidarity tree", becoming a link between tradition, creativity and civic engagement. After the festive season, the tree will be recycled and its decorations auctioned off to raise money for food banks. The initiative aims to both support people in need and combat food waste.

"This year, we wanted to strengthen the bond between Winter Wonders and the people of Brussels. This edition celebrates our neighbourhoods, residents, artists and artisans. Our Christmas market will remain as popular as ever, and even more rooted in the life of the city," said Philippe Close, Mayor of the City of Brussels.

Although the layout will be slightly different, Saint-Catherine will once again be where most of the action takes place, with hundreds of craft and food stalls, bars, the Ferris wheel, the merry-go-round, and much more. The ice and curling rink will also be returning to Place De Brouckère.

Getting around

Ahead of the grand opening, Brussels police have urged visitors to leave their cars at home and opt for alternatives such as cycling or public transport.

Police officers will also be on hand to ensure the public's safety throughout the event.

🎄❄👮 Les Plaisirs d’Hiver débutent ce vendredi 28/11 mais nos collègues sont déjà présents pour la sécurisation des derniers préparatifs. Winterpret gaat op vrijdag 28/11 van start, maar onze collega's staan al klaar voor de beveiliging tijdens de laatste voorbereidingen.… pic.twitter.com/ozQF6LfxdA — PolBru (@zpz_polbru) November 26, 2025

