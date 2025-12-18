Travel chaos expected in Brussels as farmers protest coincides with EU summit

Photo of a previous farmers' protest in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Traffic across the Belgian capital is set to be significantly disrupted as a farmers' protest coincides with an EU summit today.

Around 10,000 farmers from over 40 groups from all EU Member States are expected to take to the streets of Brussels to denounce the impact of EU agricultural policy and the controversial EU trade agreement with Mercosur countries.

In a statement signed by nine European agri-food groups, sector representatives explained that the safeguards proposed in relation to the trade deal "remain insufficient to prevent market disruptions" and fail to ensure “a genuine level playing field” for European farmers and manufacturers.

Although it is not expected that the capital will be blocked by tractors, as was the case in previous farmers’ protests, local police are urging Brussels residents to avoid travelling by car and to work from home today if possible.

Traffic disruptions until late afternoon

Farmers are expected to gather from 9 am near the Brussels North Station.

Starting at 11 am, they will demonstrate through the capital to Place du Luxembourg, where they are expected to arrive from 2.30 pm until around 5 pm, according to the City of Brussels.

Due to the demonstration, traffic will be closed throughout the day around Boulevard Roi Albert II, Boulevard du Jardin Botanique, Boulevard Bischoffsheim, Avenue des Arts, Avenue du Régent, Rue de la Loi, Rue de Trèves, Rue Montoyer, Rue Marie de Bourgogne, Rue du Luxembourg, and Place du Luxembourg.

Local police further noted that the Brussels inner ring road and the Carrefour Arts-Loi will “probably be inaccessible to traffic”.

Further disruptions are also expected in the streets around Rue de la Loi and the European quarter until late afternoon. Additionally, the Reyers tunnel will be closed to traffic today.

In a statement on Tuesday, local police said that they cannot rule out the possibility of blockades in and around Brussels.

However, earlier this week, a spokesperson for the agricultural group Copa-Cogeca told The Brussels Times that there were no plans to put up blockades at the Brussels ring road or block traffic in Belgium.

"We are not trying to block anything, we just want to be heard,” said the spokesperson.

More information on real-time disruptions will be available throughout the day via the official social media channels of the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone.

Disrupted transport services

Brussels public transport services that cross the farmers' protest route are expected to be disrupted, a spokesperson for transport operator STIB/MIVB told The Brussels Times.

Access to the Arts-Loi metro station via entrances number 1 and 2 (towards boulevard du Régent and rue de la Loi) will be closed from 11 am on Thursday.

The entrances number 2 and 5 to the Maelbeek metro station (towards rue de la Loi) will also be closed from 12 pm.

Additionally, several bus lines will be impacted by the closure of Rue du Luxembourg and Place du Luxembourg between 10 am and 8 pm. This includes bus lines 12, 21, 27, 34, 64, 38, 80, and 95.

The transport operator further warns that more disruptions may be possible on tram lines 92 and 93, and bus lines 12, 14, 20, 21, 27, 29, 34, 36, 38, 58, 61, 63, 64, 65, 66, 80, 88 and 95.

Passengers can find the latest information on the public transport network via the STIB app or website.

Protest meets summit disruptions

The protest will add to the Brussels traffic disruptions caused by the EU summit, which will end on Friday, 19 December.

The Reyers tunnel will be closed to traffic throughout the summit, while a security perimeter will remain in place until the end of Friday.

The perimeter includes the Schuman roundabout, Rue Froissart from number 101 to 143, and Rue de la Loi between the Schuman roundabout and the Residence Palace, and between the Schuman roundabout and Le Boulevard Charlemagne.

Traffic in this "safety zone” is strictly prohibited except for authorised vehicles and pedestrians working or living in the area who have an approved pass.

Moreover, deliveries, outdoor seating, bicycles, and rubbish bags are not permitted within the security perimeter. Additionally, the windows of the buildings within the perimeter must be closed.

Parking & local traffic

Parking of any vehicle is forbidden within the security perimeter, routes taken by the delegations, Chaussée d’Etterbeek (between rue Belliard and rue Van Maerlant), rue Van Maerlant, rue Belliard (between Chaussée d’Etterbeek and Avenue d’Auderghem) and in streets where only local traffic is permitted.

Local traffic without a pass is permitted on the following streets:

Rue Archimède (between rue Stevin and the Schuman roundabout)

Avenue de Cortenbergh (between rue Stevin and the Schuman roundabout, with limited access during escorts)

Rue de la Loi (between avenue de la Joyeuse Entrée and the Schuman roundabout)

Avenue de la Joyeuse Entrée

Avenue d’Auderghem (between rue de la Loi and the Schuman roundabout)

Rue Breydel

Rue Froissart (between rue Juste Lipse and the rue Belliard)

Rue Juste Lipse

Diverted transport during the summit

The Schuman metro station will remain open throughout the summit.

However, metro station entrances number 4 (Residence Palace), 5 (Justus Lipsius), 6 (to Rue Froissartstraat), 7 and 8 (Rue Archimède and Schuman roundabout) will be closed.

Nonetheless, it will remain possible to access the SNCB/NMBS train station (at the Berlaymont side), with the entrance for people with reduced mobility located at rue de la Loi, next to the Lex.

Meanwhile, bus lines 59 and 60 (direction Bordet Station and Ambiorix) are diverted throughout the summit between Natation/Varia and Maelbeek via the avenue du Maelbeek.

Similarly, bus line 80 (direction Porte de Namur) is diverted between Leman and Jourdan via the rue Belliard, while bus 27 (direction Luxembourg) and 36 (direction Maelbeek) are diverted around the Froissart stop.

Latest updates here.

