Mercosur: European Commission hopes to sign trade deal by the end of the year

Farmers take the streets of the Brussels European quarter to protest against the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement on 13 November 2024. Credit: Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

The European Commission remains committed to signing the Mercosur trade agreement by the end of the year, despite France urging a delay until 2026.

A spokesperson for the Commission highlighted the agreement’s critical importance economically, diplomatically, and geopolitically. This position persists despite backlash from European farmers concerned about the free trade deal with Latin America.

On Sunday, France called on the EU to postpone the deadlines set for this week, stating the conditions for a vote among member states were not met.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen aims to sign the deal with Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay during the Mercosur summit on Saturday in the Brazilian city of Foz do Iguaçu.

For this to proceed, the Commission must first secure approval from EU member states between Tuesday and Friday this week.

Related News