Brussels Budget Minister says government averted the capital's shutdown

Newly appointed Brussels region Minister Dirk De Smedt takes the oath to succeed Minister Gatz in the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region, Friday 24 October 2025 in Brussels. Credit : Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The outgoing Brussels government has avoided an imminent shutdown, according to Finance and Budget Minister Dirk De Smedt (Open VLD) in an interview on Friday on De Standaard and Le Soir.

De Smedt revealed that the government managed to save €350 million in the 2025 budget, reducing the deficit from €1.6 billion to €1.24 billion. This created €350 million in liquidity.

For 2026, the deficit is projected to drop further to €1 billion, €600 million less than initially estimated. Combined with savings from 2025, this totals €950 million. An additional €50 million was contributed by Belfius bank.

The government has also reduced funding allocations to several regional institutions, including the fire brigade, Brussels Mobility, and the STIB/MIVB public transport operator. These measures will save another €150 million.

Around €675 million of the shortfall will be financed through medium-term bonds. For the remaining amount, the government expects support from the European Investment Bank (EIB), particularly for invoices related to bus electrification projects.

Thanks to these combined efforts, De Smedt said that the Brussels government has averted the shutdown.

