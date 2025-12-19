Fire in Brussels squat leaves one person injured

Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

A fire broke out on the roof of a squat in the Brussels municipality of Evere on Friday morning, leaving one person injured.

The victim was taken to hospital but is not in life-threatening condition.

According to fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw, the squat was nearly entirely sealed off, except for one entrance at the rear of the property.

“Our teams accessed the site via the rear entrance to tackle the flames from the inside,” Derieuw explained. “Simultaneously, the fire was battled externally using a ladder truck.”

The blaze was quickly brought under control, preventing its spread to a neighbouring building.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear.

