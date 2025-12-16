Molotov cocktail thrown at a building in central Brussels

The projectile was launched in the Marolles district. Credit: Belga

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a building in the Marolles district on Monday evening, the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone said on Tuesday.

“Last night, at around 10.56 pm, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the facade of a building located on Rue Montserrat,” said Ilse Van de Keere, spokesperson for the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police. “Limited material damage was reported.”

A security perimeter has been established by the police, and the federal judicial police laboratory has been dispatched to the scene. The public prosecutor’s office has been informed of the incident. An investigation is underway to clarify the precise circumstances and context of the events.

These events come after shots were fired overnight Thursday to Friday in the Marolles district, also on Rue Montserrat. Several bullet impacts were found on a building facade. No link between the two incidents has been established at this stage.

Related News