Flanders invests in 390 extra affordable childcare places in Brussels

The Flemish government has announced a major investment in expanding childcare services in Brussels, providing 390 new income-related daycare places.

These additional spaces aim to offer affordable and high-quality childcare to more children in Brussels, closer to home and in Dutch, according to Flemish Minister for Brussels, Cieltje Van Achter (N-VA).

Minister of Welfare Caroline Gennez (Vooruit) highlighted that accessible and affordable daycare is a fundamental right for families. She noted the importance of supporting children’s development while enabling parents to balance work or education with family responsibilities.

The expansion is part of the Flemish policy to drastically increase childcare capacity.

In Brussels, 10% of the total budget has been allocated to ensure services are affordable, accessible, and offered in the local language.

Earlier this week, Minister Gennez announced the creation of 3,936 new income-related daycare places across Flanders and Brussels.

Income-related daycare calculates fees based on family income, ensuring services remain accessible to all households.

This initiative particularly benefits young families by helping them manage their professional and family lives. Most new places in Brussels will be located in Evere, Anderlecht, Ixelles, Brussels City, and Sint-Pieters-Woluwe.

A new funding call for additional places is planned for early 2026.

