Free public transport across Brussels for New Year's Eve celebrations

The transport services across the Brussels-Capital Region will be reinforced and free in the early hours of the new year, announced Brussels public transport operator STIB/MIVB.

Around 130,000 journeys took place on the STIB network last New Year's Eve. To accommodate the expected passenger traffic, the operator will once again extend its services and deploy around 650 staff members.

From midnight until 5:30 am, all metros, buses, and trams on the STIB network will be free for all passengers.

On New Year's Eve, all metros, the majority of trams, and buses 45, 49, 54,59,65,87, and 86 will run until 2:30 am.

The last metro on line 6 will depart from Roi Baudouin at around 2 am, while connections with the last metros on lines 1 and 5 will be provided at Beekkant.

Night buses & trams

Night buses of the Noctis network will run between midnight and 5:30 am, with the last departures from the city centre at 5 am at the earliest.

Passengers can expect a Noctis bus every 10 minutes on the N18 line and every 15 minutes on lines N04, N05, N06, N08, N09, N10 and N11. The buses on lines N12, N13 and N16 will run every 20 minutes.

Additionally, tram line 81 will run all night between Trinité and Montgomery until the following day every 15 minutes.

However, the trams on line 81 between Barrière and Marius Renard will operate according to the usual timetable, with the last trams running at around 1 am.

Firework display impacts transport

The reinforced transport services are in part to ensure that those who attend the annual fireworks display at the Boulevard du Centenaire (on the Heysel plateau) can enjoy the show without worrying about getting home.

Nonetheless, the event will lead to changes on some transport lines due to the closure of Avenue Impératrice Charlotte, Place de Belgique and Avenue de Miramar.

From 7 pm on New Year's Eve, tram 7 will continue to Esplanade from De Wand, while tram 19 and 62 will be limited to Guillaume de Greef. Additionally, tram 35 will not be running; however, its route will be taken over by line 7.

Meanwhile, bus 83 will be diverted via Chaussée Romaine and Avenue des Magnolias, while Noctis bus N18 will be limited to Stade.

The transport operator noted that changes to its services may still occur depending on requests from the authorities.

For additional real-time information, passengers are advised to consult the STIB app or website.

