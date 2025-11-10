The new soundtrack to your daily commute in Brussels

One of the metro stations where musicians are welcomed to play. Credit: Rita Alves

Several musicians were recently granted permits to play at metro stations across the Belgian capital as part of a project by the transport operator STIB-MIVB.

The approved artists can showcase their talents at designated spots at the stations between 8.00 am and 8.00 pm daily.

“Sometimes when a station is less visited, it can feel unsafe. We think that the presence of musicians can contribute to a feeling of safety when travelling,“ STIB project manager, Alizée Debruyne, told The Brussels Times.

In addition, the project aims to contribute to the “cultural dynamic of the city” while giving younger or newer artists a stage, according to STIB’s spokesperson, Laurent Vermeersch. “It’s a win-win,” he said.

Not just music

While the initiative has been around for a decade, it was revamped this year with improved communication to find new talents to join the list of around 70 artists who can play at STIB stations.

A total of 17 new musicians were granted a permit this year following the annual audition before a jury composed of music-loving STIB staff members and a music producer.

While the initiative is open to all sorts of music genres, STIB's Debruyne says that there are some caveats.

“It's important that the music corresponds to the environment of a station and to the many passengers,” she said. “So, it cannot be too loud. It also has to be in agreement with the values of STIB.”

Debruyne also noted that the project welcomes artists from beyond the music sector. “We are open to other [art] forms if it corresponds with the safety requirements in the station,” she said. “But for the moment, we only have requests from musicians.”

Music in unexpected places

Among the new artists commuters can look forward to hearing is Nino Houbrechts. The 22-year-old Flemish musician revived his passion for music during the Covid-19 lockdown, when he bought a guitar and “fell in love with the instrument”.

“As a kid, I played the trumpet and had theory lessons, but I don’t think I really paid attention…so I had to learn it all again,” he said. “Now I’m just addicted and want to play every day.”

While he has played official gigs on stages before, busking is an experience he enjoys.

“I like the way that the people don't expect there to be music on the streets, and they're always surprised and glad to hear somebody singing for them or playing for them,” he said. “And I feel like I do touch people, so it's nice to see that.”

'We never know how it will go'

Houbrechts’ sentiment is echoed by violinist Caroline de Vareilles and accordion player Caroline Paillard.

“We play a lot in the morning at the metro station when people arrive at work. I like the idea of ​​giving a little joy and lightness like that,” de Vareilles told The Brussels Times.

The two friends first met at a music workshop and decided to become a music duo around a year ago.

The STIB project, which they joined in the summer, came as a new challenge for the seasoned musicians who have both busked on the streets and played at official concerts.

“We never know how it will go, if there will be a lot of people or not, if we will be listened to or not, if people will just pass by or if there will be people who will stop. It's always a bit surprising,” said Paillard.

The ability to experiment at the stations is also welcomed by the musicians. “We can also try things, we can also change the atmosphere very much because between one station and another station, there are big changes in the audience,” said Paillard.

‘In Belgium, I’ve never dared’

Not all the artists with STIB permits are used to busking in the country.

The Brussels-native singer-songwriter, Elöise Deussen, "never dared" to play in the streets of the capital out of fear of running into someone she knew.

“This will be the first time that I will present myself in public in the metro in Brussels, so I can't wait to start that,” she said.

As she prepares to start playing more of her original songs, she says she is looking forward to seeing the impact of playing music at the stations.

“To share and see how much music that we didn't plan to listen to makes people smile, makes someone take off their headphones and stop to listen,” she said.

