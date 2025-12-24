Brussels opens extra capacity for single homeless men

Credit: Belga

More emergency housing for homeless men will be open in Brussels from tomorrow as temperatures are set to plunge.

According to the last estimate by Bruss'help - the regional organisation coordinating aid for homeless individuals - some 10,000 people live on the street in Brussels.

On Wednesday Bruss’help announced 65 additional emergency shelter spaces in partnership with local authorities.

Fifteen of these spaces will be available at the Poincaré centre managed by Samusocial, and 50 temporary beds will be set up in a school gym in Ixelles with support from the Red Cross.

The new shelters will be accessible exclusively at night, with beneficiaries required to leave during the day.

The homeless will have access to camp beds, meals, hot beverages, and sanitary facilities.

These additional places will complement the existing 2,800 emergency shelter spaces currently in operation, managed by organisations such as Samusocial, BelRefugees, and the Red Cross.

Due to challenges in securing long-term facilities until the end of March, Brussels municipalities have been asked to create temporary capacity.

Regional authorities and Bruss’help are continuing efforts to find more sustainable solutions to support the homeless during the winter months.

Meanwhile, public transport operators STIB and SNCB will implement their “Cold Weather” measures.

Homeless individuals will be permitted to stay in non-paid public areas of STIB metro stations and designated spaces at Brussels-Midi station.

